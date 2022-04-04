By David R. Altman
It’s April, so besides enjoying warmer weather and spring break, it’s a time we celebrate National Poetry Month.
I have a very well-read friend who told me recently that he has hated poetry since childhood. He said his private school teacher had forced her students to memorize long passages and it turned him against verse for his entire life. Even his father hated hearing him trying to memorize the poetry of his school assignments. I hear this from time to time and just shake my head.
Perhaps some of you have had similar experiences with poetry. But I would offer—and I’m proudly biased here—that the beauty and the power of poetry far outweighs any (perceived) faults.
As we enter April, many of us who are heading to the beach or catching up on things at home can remember those popular poems of our youth. Those include Robert Frost (“Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening”) to Emily Dickinson (“Because I Could Not Stop for Death”) to Edgar Allen Poe (“The Raven”), just to name a few we all know.
But many are not as familiar with contemporary American poets like Richard Blanco, who was named Inaugural Poet for President Obama’s second inauguration or Pulitzer Prize winning poets like Ted Kooser and Natasha Trethewey, three personal favorites. Trethewey, like Kooser, also served as America’s Poet Laureate (she actually was appointed a second time as the national laureate). She also and taught at Emory University and is in the Georgia Writers Hall of Fame.
Look them up—you will not be surprised when your children or grandchildren—at least those among them who might one day love poetry—will be quoting the verses of these three poets just as we have grown up quoting the famous poets of our past.
We should recognize Georgia’s own contributions to great poetry including Macon’s Sidney Lanier (yes, the lake was named after him) who served in the Confederate Army and wrote during the Civil War.
Much more recently, the unforgettable verse of Judson Mitcham and David Bottoms, two former Georgia Poet Laureates, whose poems about life, death and family will remain with you long after you’re finished reading. Both Bottoms and Mitcham have inspired so many with both their verse and their teaching.
Kevin Young is another nationally known and Georgia Hall Fame writer, whose poetry beckons us all. He has written 11 books and edited eight others, and now serves as director of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. His Book of Hours, particularly the poem “Bereavement” is unforgettable. Young also taught at Emory.
Sandra Meek, a gifted writer who teaches at Rome’s Berry College, is a former Georgia Author of the Year. Meek’s engaging and environmentally-focused verse has won numerous awards. Meek’s sixth book is called Still, and we note with special attention the poem “Still Life with Bloodroot”, which was a finalist for a national award by the Poetry Society of America. You can check out her work at www.sandrameek.com.
At Reinhardt University, William Walsh, a writer, editor, interviewer and teacher, directs the Etowah Valley Writer’s Institute Masters of Fine Arts (MFA) program at the scenic Waleska, Ga. campus. Walsh has written four books of poetry (I commend to you his poem “Betrayal” from his 2016 collection Lost in the White Ruins). His highly anticipated new novel, Lakewood, is due out this week. You can follow Walsh on Facebook @william.walsh.52459.
And then there is the intense, Appalachian-inspired verse of William Wright, who has taught at Emory University, the University of Tennessee and at Reinhardt University. Wright, a former Georgia Author of the Year, has written or edited 20 books and is still in his forties. Wright’s newest collection from Mercer University Press is called Grass Chapels New & Selected Poems, which shows the range of his work, including the beautiful poem “Wild Pasture”. You can follow Wright at https://www.williamgarrettwright.com.
I encourage you to seek out these great Georgia poets—and find a poem or two you will remember. Whether you commit that poem to memory is up to you—but you will be surprised just how much great poetry can change your day, or maybe even your life.
