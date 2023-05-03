By David R. Altman
I hesitate to write about this subject, as I know it can be one of those issues that divides us rather than unites us. And it should be the other way around.
If you’ve heard more than you want about school shootings, then please skip this column.
No kids in school? How about grandkids or nieces and nephews? How about your neighbor’s kids? Have you heard of Columbine, Parkland, Uvalde or Covenant School? If you are not aware of these names, you should be. Don’t skip this column.
Can there be anything more important than keeping our kids safe at school?
As a society, we are failing miserably, and the facts prove it. And it’s not for the lack of effort by law enforcement and school officials—tireless professionals who go to bed every night worrying about the safety of their students, teachers, visitors and staff.
The fact is that no other society in the world has as many school shootings as the United States. According to the Department of Education, from 2009 to 2018, there were 288 school shootings in the United States. That’s an average of nearly 30 school shootings a year for 10 years.
The U.S. leads the world in school shootings, and it’s not even close. Mexico is second with eight shootings during those same 10 years, followed by South Africa with six and India with five.
Sadly, we can’t remember the victims, but we remember the schools: Columbine in 1999, 13 dead, Sandy Hook in 2012, 26 dead, and Parkland in 2018, where 17 died.
Despite many precautions being taken, it is only getting worse. Since 2018, educationweek.com reports that there have been 158 shootings, including 14 in the first four months of this year.
Aren’t convinced? Believe this: according to k12dive.com, which reports on “major news and trends shaping K-12 education”, school shootings have increased 163% since 2020 and 1,900% since 2010.
Why? That’s the question we always ask ourselves, as if some ‘logical’ explanation can explain away these ruthless crimes that become just cold statistics. It’s time we stop asking why and instead focus on solutions.
Despite the impressive partnerships that are taking place between local law enforcement and school systems, we appear unable to slow this trend. Experts say psychological issues, like mental illness, is one problem, while easy access to guns may be another.
We need to do more. Many have looked to Israel’s school safety initiatives as a model, where there have been only six attacks inside schools in the last 49 years.
What are they doing differently? It appears that physical barriers—preventing bad people gaining access to the schools—has all but stopped these threats. That means outer fencing, law enforcement people at all gates, trained security personnel inside the schools, metal detectors and stronger gun-purchase laws.
Remember that we adults got used to TSA checks at airports—and gave up some ‘freedoms’ for the sake of public safety. You may be someone who values freedom over public safety—but are you stubbornly willing to stand on that principle if it means your child is less safe in school than you are in airports? Seriously?
Before I get my NRA friends stirred up, I’m not blaming the guns. I’m a gun owner and former NRA member. I used to be a stockholder of Smith & Wesson. I believe in the fundamental right of gun ownership and in self-protection.
But the facts are that many of these shootings (48% according to one study) are from students, existing or former, who purchase a weapon within a week (sometimes a few days) before their crimes.
Is there any reason we should not have national waiting periods on gun purchases? Again, handgun enthusiasts, homeowners and hunters shouldn’t mind. They have nothing to hide. So, what it if takes an extra few weeks to purchase gun that they will (hopefully) learn how to use and enjoy the freedom of owning a gun. We have that freedom and it must be preserved.
But right now, there is no national waiting period requirement for the purchase of guns. The American Association of Pediatrics feels that a ‘cooling off’ period can reduce not only the number of shootings but also of suicide.
If you think a waiting period is a bad idea, that if you give the gun-control crowd an inch they will take a mile, then think for a moment how much your gun rights are being taken advantage of by bad people.
Further, we must make it harder for the mentally ill to purchase guns. That would require a complex approach to approvals. Stopping gun sales is not the answer. A better background check on those buying guns is a start.
According to thereload.com, “the FBI ran 16.4 million gun-related checks through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) in 2022, but that represents a decline over 2020, when gun sales reached an all-time high”. That’s just for criminal checks, not mental health. We need both.
The State of Georgia is tuned into school safety in a big way, with Governor Brian Kemp signing House Bill 147 (the School Safety Bill) that requires all Georgia public schools to have an active shooter drill by Oct. 1st of every school year (every student and teacher must participate, unless local districts allow parents to opt their children out).
Hall County is a leader in this area.
Superintendent Will Schofield told Gainesville’s WDUN Radio that they’ve put strict protocols in place throughout the county. There are also 17 School Resource Officers (SRO’s) that have been hired to protect and serve Hall’s school system (including one in every high school and middle school) and plans are already underway to hire more.
"You don't just walk up and come into a Hall County School District building," Schofield said. Like Kemp, Schofield gets it.
We have dedicated, vigilant school resource officers that are the result of an excellent partnership between the county and the Hall County Sheriff’s department. But they need our help.
As citizens, we need to take time to learn what is already being done. If you haven’t looked at how your school is handling safety, check out this excellent Q&A on-line that Hall County is providing to parents and students at https://schoolsafety.hallco.org/faq-school-safety-emergency-preparedness/
Hall County’s officials are also fully integrated with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA), which is the lead state organization for emergency planning. Hall County has even led the way with having GEMA-led audits of Hall’s school safety protocols. That’s impressive, self-critical leadership and could provide constructive lessons for other systems.
Look, we can’t fix the culture, but we can keep increasing security. Will it cost more? You bet. If you have a problem with that, check your priorities.
You can’t change this society—and the fact is that going to school or going shopping or going to a concert is becoming increasingly dangerous. Crime is not going away. The right to self-defense is more important than ever in the chaos and violence that has (sadly) become a societal norm.
Those same citizens—the ones who stand together for our gun ownership freedoms, including the National Rifle Association—should line up and get on board with increased funding for school security (including making access even more difficult) and in calling for a national law on waiting periods.
It’s not going to affect law-abiding Americans, and if it prevents one mentally ill (or just incredibly angry) person from purchasing a gun-on-demand, it’s a step in the right direction.
What will be tomorrow’s headline? Will our schools be the next to become known for all the wrong reasons? Everyday our Hall County school officials and law enforcement professionals are focused on stopping these shootings and increasing safety in our schools. They train, share best practices and build partnerships with community leaders. Sadly, they are never recognized enough for what they do. Are we citizens doing all we can?
If you think increasing school safety measures will just happen by accident, think again. Parents, families and communities must unite. Put your money, your vote and your involvement into stopping these tragedies. Learn what you can do.
We are not giving up our rights—we are saving our children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.