By David R. Altman
I recently learned about a BBC radio broadcast that began in 1942 called “Desert Island Discs” and is still being broadcast today.
Program founder Roy Plomley invited famous people and asked them if they were stranded indefinitely on a desert island and could choose eight pieces of music to take along, which songs would they choose, and why.
Later, the program was amended to allow the guests to choose a book (not including the Bible or Shakespeare, which they were already given) or a luxury item to bring along. Sounds pretty intriguing, doesn’t it?
Well, since I write (mostly) about books, I thought I might switch things around and ask this: if you had eight books to take with you to a deserted island, what ones would you choose?
Just think about all the books you’ve read. And you have to choose just eight of them to have with you on this imaginary desert island.
The great Saturday Evening Post editor and author Norman Cousins once wrote that the ultimate test of our education can be found in how comfortable we are in the presence of options.
Well, according to mentalfloss.com, there have been 129 million books written in the history of the world (how they came up with that is a story for another day), so options in this desert-island game are many.
Of course, which eight books you choose might depend upon how you’re feeling that particular day. For example, if you’re sad, you might choose books that would lift you up (maybe The Book of Joy by the Dali Llama and Desmond Tutu or The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, the wonderful short classic by artist Charlie Mackesy).
Are you a drama or murder mystery fan? Maybe Louise Penny, Patricia Cornwall, Brad Thor or even Agatha Christie (although I’m not sure I’d want too much drama while stranded on a desert island).
If you’re bored, you might choose the fantasy of J.K. Rowling or J.R.R. Tolkien (the mystery of Hogwarts or the cryptic world of Orcs might just take you on a new adventure).
Are scary books your favorite? You can’t go wrong with the horror created by Steven King or Dean Koontz (although you might be looking over your shoulder for Pennywise the Dancing Clown or Fungus Man).
Want a romance novel? Well, since you’ll be at ‘the beach’ indefinitely, how about Nicholas Sparks or Danielle Steel (uh, scratch the Sparks book, as any of his might leave you wanting to wander into the surf).
At the risk of getting some major pushback from our readers, I’ll take a shot at this. Here are my choices, not in any particular order—and I reserve the right to change my mind next week.
Why not begin with The Great Gatsby, by F. Scott Fitzgerald? If there is no hope of being rescued, this is the one. Its prose is so memorable (from the first line to the last) that it almost reads like poetry.
Speaking of poetry, I’d also have my favorite poetry anthology, The Top 500 Poems, compiled by William Harmon, a retired professor from UNC. I got this book in 1993, and I have it bookmarked with dozens of Post It Notes. The anthology is an easy one for me—otherwise, I would have chosen seven other poetry books.
I would also have on my desert island a copy of The Civil War: A Narrative, by Shelby Foote (it’s three volumes and nearly three-thousand pages would take my mind off looking for passing ships).
My list would include Hemingway’s (underrated) A Moveable Feast and Doris Kearns Goodwin’s Team of Rivals (I believe she is the greatest writer of all the presidential historians).
Two additional books that I would add include Ann Patchett’s unforgettable family drama, The Doll House and Anthony Doerr’s All the Light We Cannot See, a Pulitzer Prize winner from five years ago and one of the most memorable books you will ever read.
Okay, that’s seven, I think. The last one might surprise you, but it’s a thick book that tells the history of every Beatles song. It’s called, “All the Songs: The Story Behind Every Beatles Release and we’ve mentioned it here before. Since we’re not doing favorite songs for this “desert island” column, I (at least) want to read about music since I can’t listen to it.
I’d love to hear from any of you and what your choices would be if you had just eight books to take with you on your lonely desert island. Send me an email and I’ll share some of your responses in a future column.
Remember this one thing: there are no wrong answers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.