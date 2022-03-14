By David R. Altman
“A tiny gift of solace.”
That’s the way Poland’s Universal Reading Foundation is describing its efforts to bring books to more than one million children who have taken refuge from the horrors in Ukraine.
A story by children’s author Joanne O’Sullivan in last week’s Publisher’s Weekly brought light to something that is not often thought about in the midst of war—the gift of reading. This hit home with my wife Lisa and me.
As we were watching the excited eyes of our five-year-old granddaughter reading to us on a FaceTime call, I could not help but think of the images we had seen earlier of crying Ukrainian children boarding a train to Poland, often reaching out for their fathers, who would stay behind and fight the war.
I thought about how peaceful and excited (and safe) our little granddaughter was as her tiny fingers turned the pages of Dr. Seuss—the look in her eyes showing both the awe and comfort of learning to read, each page a new adventure taking her to a new place.
This is a luxury that these children being taken from their homes do not have—as food, clothing and the shelter of their mother’s loving arms would come first.
And some of those kids don’t even have that—as the BBC has reported that as many as 550 of them are coming from Ukrainian orphanages or foster homes.
PBS quoted Daniel Gradinaru, a coordinator for Fight for Freedom, a Christian non-profit at the Romanian boarder as saying “…older children could be ‘marked for the rest of their lives’ by the experience of leaving their homes and traveling for days in the cold.”
But the generous and loving Polish people, who are opening their homes to these now-homeless women and children, are also organizing a major effort to get children’s books into the hands of these refugees.
More than 2.5 million Ukrainian women children and seniors have fled under Putin’s attack—and of those, more than half are children.
You’ve seen the images of these kids—they are hard to watch. What eases the pain of their loss is the kindness of people in Poland and other neighboring countries, who are opening their hearts and their homes to these broken but fierce Ukrainian families.
Romania, Hungary and Bulgaria are all supporting these children in different ways, and of course agencies like Samaritan’s Purse, UNICEF, the International Red Cross, Doctors without Borders and the International Rescue Committee are all providing basic needs, with volunteers often risking their own lives as the Russians have been firing on even humanitarian convoys.
The literacy Foundation in Poland, which was formed four years ago to help promote early childhood literacy, has assembled the entire Polish publishing industry to pitch in. According to O’Sullivan’s article in Publisher’s Weekly, the Foundation’s director, Maria Deskur, said 40 Ukranian publishers this past week sent to printers eight books with print runs of 1,000 each “to be delivered to refugee children.”
Deskur was quoted as saying the Foundation would “…try to answer all requests,” including one from a man who had taken in 12 refugee children and wanted a book for each of them.
While it is hard to imagine the impact books might have on these young people, it could be a lifeline to help mitigate their fears and (at least temporarily) stir their imaginations.
The great writer Phillip Pullman noted, as quoted on author O’Sullivan’s web site, that, “after nourishment, shelter and companionship, stories are the thing we need most in the world.”
Deskur told Publisher’s Weekly that her Foundation “can offer children emotional support through books.”
It’s a joy to buy a young person a book—and it can quite possibly become the cherished gift of a lifetime, as their own children may one day read the books their grandparents read to their parents (our own grandkids have enjoyed many picture and chapter books that their mom’s and dad’s enjoyed as kids, from authors like Maurice Sendak, Richard Scarry and Stan & Jan Berenstain).
The comfort we adults get from reading is magnified in the eyes of a child—as comfort becomes entertainment and entertainment becomes learning and learning becomes lessons for life. In this case, a book might provide a small comfort--“a small gift of solace” --to these kids in the midst of pain and hardship.
If you want to help, there are many charities which are providing aid to the refugees, but just one in particular in Poland that is focusing on getting books to children in real need. You can donate via PayPal at https://fpc.org.pl.
Log In
