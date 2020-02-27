Bernie?
Really?
With his big win in Nevada, Bernie Sanders has become the candidate to beat in the Democratic Party's race for president.
If Sanders continues his winning streak in South Carolina, he might be unstoppable.
Which would probably mean Democrats will lose another presidential election because they are committing suicide by nuts.
Donald Trump would not be president today if Democrats had chosen anyone besides Hillary Clinton as their flag-bearer in 2016. Clinton had so many negatives in 2016 that she was a very weak candidate — the fact that she got more raw votes than Trump wasn't a sign of her popularity, it was a sign of how unhinged many voters perceived Trump to be.
One would have thought Democrats would have learned a lesson from that defeat and would have rallied around a moderate candidate who could appeal to suburban voters, weakening Trump's appeal among that segment of swing voters.
Instead, Democrats fielded a huge number of candidates, many unknown to the general public. A lot of nuts in that crowd, including Bernie, who describes himself as a socialist.
Instead of moderation, Democrats are embracing the far-left, a situation that is likely to ensure that Trump will be elected to a second term.
•••
Or maybe not.
More research on recent elections suggests that candidates win mostly by motivating their voters to get out and actually vote rather than by appealing to uncommitted swing voters.
Most of the nation is sharply divided into warring camps. There are few true swing voters to be had today. That means that motivating turnout is critical to winning an election.
Sanders and his supporters believe the intensity and grassroots organization of his campaign will drive more Democrats to get out to vote than a moderate candidate like Joe Biden would be able to do. Intensity, they believe, is more important than strategy — moderate candidates may have fewer negatives, but they also don't inspire voters to go to the polls. Call it the meh factor.
One can see how radicalism mixed with charisma worked in 2016 with Trump. The Republican field was crowded when the 2016 election cycle began. There were a lot of good, solid Republican candidates during the primary season.
Trump, a newcomer who said crazy things, was able to defeat all of them by being different, garnering a massive amount of news coverage and appealing to his followers to go to the polls. Trump was not meh — he was a bold character who stood out from the crowd, a celebrity who had the instincts to understand that being crazy wasn't a liability, but an advantage.
In the same way, Sanders supporters believe in Bernie. He draws large crowds and seems to bring out new, younger voters to the polls. If Democrats eventually nominate Sanders, they are gambling that he will play the same kind of game in 2020 that Trump played in 2016 — fire up a strong base and get them out to vote.
Other research from 2018 and 2019 elections seems to suggest that Democrats are surging with higher turnout than Republicans in those mid-term elections.
In short, Democratic strategy for 2020 seems to be shifting away from the traditional view of appealing to the center and more toward getting their left-wing base and younger voters to go to the polls.
•••
But I'm not convinced that the Bernie train will be able to knock off the Trump train. Trump has done a good job of keeping his base fired up with his massive rallies and consistent propaganda machine.
And in reality, only four or five states really matter in our presidential elections today, thanks to the impact of the Electoral College. Florida, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan are the key states for 2020. (While Georgia and Arizona are becoming more competitive, it would be a shock if both voted Democratic in 2020.)
Key in those states will be getting out the union vote and first-time voters. That would appear to favor Democrats, but maybe not if Trump can keep his hardcore base fired up and fearful.
Having Sanders as the Democratic nominee would help Trump sow fear and loathing among his base; like Hillary, Sanders is seen by many voters as a flake and radical. A lot of voters support Trump not for his policies, but rather because he's the anti-Democrat.
The other problem with a Sanders candidacy will be in the suburbs where educated voters might stay home, or skip voting for president because they'd be turned off by both Trump and Sanders. According to USA Today, over 75,000 voters in Michigan didn't vote in the presidential race in 2016, apparently turned off by both Clinton and Trump.
So while Bernie might bring excitement and energy as a force to be reckoned with in 2020, his negatives might counterbalance that. A lot of voters might stay home in those swing states, not wanting to vote for Trump or Sanders. That would seem to favor Trump whose rabid base will undoubtedly turn out to vote.
•••
Despite all the wrangling, very little about today's presidential elections has to do with policy. It's increasingly a reality show, entertainment at the expense of seriousness. That is being ginned up by cable TV on all sides, a place where talking heads seem to only talk to other talking heads. They want a sh$%&show so they'll have something to talk about. Policy is dull, boring and mostly unfathomable to most of us. Why do the hard work when you have candidates who are idiots and will say stupid stuff?
All of which seems to suggest that the U.S. is killing itself by embracing radicalism over thoughtfulness in its politics. Everything about our politics today is just a meme, a shallow version of very complex issues. Politics has become the goal, not public service. Both Democrats and Republicans have lost sight of the nation's core values.
Trump's vulgar, fact-free tirades and bombastic tweets have replaced any semblance of presidential decorum. Trump is the most corrupt president in American history, yet is embraced by the GOP establishment.
Democrats have splintered the nation into special interest groups; identity politics has replaced the idea of the American melting pot. For Democrats, everyone is labeled, even while they decry a culture that supports such labeling.
Sanders may not ultimately prevail in his quest for the Democratic nomination. Joe Biden or some other candidate may stop him in the South.
But for now, Sanders is riding high and leading the Democratic pack and may be the man to take on Trump.
Meh.
