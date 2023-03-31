A move to have Banks County moved out of the Piedmont Judicial Circuit and into the Mountain Judicial Circuit (Habersham, Rabun and Stephens counties) is apparently dead for this year.
Some Banks County leaders have long wanted to have the county pulled from the Piedmont Circuit, which also includes Jackson and Barrow counties. There is a general feeling in Banks County that Piedmont District Attorney Brad Smith ignores the community and doesn’t put enough resources into the local court system.
Smith, who hails from Barrow County, also isn’t very popular in Jackson County among some county leaders who consider him to be, as one official told me, “lazy.”
Of course, Jackson and Banks counties could change that dynamic by collectively getting behind another attorney to run against Smith, if any attorney wanted to give up their private practice to become a prosecutor. Those two counties have the votes to oust Smith if they wanted, a move that seems less dramatic than simply moving to another circuit where Banks would still be the smallest county in the mix.
But this effort has apparently taking on a new dimension in recent weeks. There was reportedly some effort in the General Assembly last week to have the Banks legislation, which had passed the Senate and was in the House, amended to disband the Piedmont Judicial Circuit and move Jackson and Barrow counties into a circuit with Clarke County (and to move Oconee County to another nearby circuit and out of the Circuit with Clarke.)
It’s not clear, at least to this writer, exactly who was behind that effort. Lawyers in the Piedmont Circuit were reportedly atwitter with speculation about the effort, which came out of the blue and apparently hadn’t been discussed with county leaders in advance.
In the end, that idea didn’t happen and is reportedly dead for this legislative session (which ended Wednesday, after the deadline for this column).
It may be dead for now, but the politics of the move are abundantly clear and likely to return — putting Jackson and Barrow with Clarke County was a naked effort to oust Clarke’s controversial Democratic DA, Deborah Gonzalez, by diluting the Democratic-leaning Clarke vote with two heavy GOP-leaning counties.
•••
Make no mistake, this is a big deal and is a major part of this year’s legislative move to create an oversight panel that will have the power to remove district attorneys deemed to be incompetent.
That move was led by Georgia legislative Republicans and was opposed by most Democrats.
To many in the national media covering the legislation, it was framed as being targeted at Democratic DA Fanni Willis of Fulton County, who is investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to meddle in Georgia’s 2020 election following his loss to Joe Biden. Trump made controversial calls to leading Georgia elected officials in a bid to have them overturn the 2020 election results and name him as the state’s winner rather than Biden.
Some Democrats see the DA oversight legislation as a tool being prepared by Republicans to oust Willis should Trump be indicted in Fulton County.
While that probe is important (and bigger than the New York probe into Trump’s alleged payoff to a porn star), the DA oversight legislation has more to do with Gonzalez in Clarke County than Willis in Fulton.
Why?
Consider that Gov. Brian Kemp, a supporter of the oversight legislation, is a native of Clarke County and is very familiar with the Gonzalez controversy, having been sued by Gonzalez in 2020 over his efforts to cancel a special election that eventually led to her election (Gonzalez won her suit against Kemp in the Georgia Supreme Court that year); Rep. Houston Gaines of Athens (whose district covers part of Jackson and Barrow counties) has faced Gonzalez on the ballot a couple of times and has been the main player in the oversight committee legislation in the House; and Sen. Bo Hatchett is one of Kemp’s Senate floor leaders and was the lead sponsor of the Banks County move legislation.
The picture that emerges from all that is this: Some in the GOP may want to use an oversight council to defend former President Trump in the Fulton County probe, but the real heavyweights in the state behind the legislation all have connections to the Gonzalez issue and to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit.
Ousting Gonzalez is the primary goal and the reported move to lump Jackson and Barrow into a circuit with Clarke was part and parcel to that effort.
•••
But why oust Gonzalez?
Her critics — and there are many — accuse her of being incompetent. And they have some evidence to back up that assertion.
Gonzalez was elected as a “progressive” district attorney in 2020, for example, vowing to not prosecute low-level drug cases tied to addiction. She’s an advocate of “restorative justice” and even had the circuit’s juvenile court division renamed to reflect that interest. (Rather than the “get tough” approach to crime, restorative justice is a softer approach which seeks to help both the victim and offender.)
But Gonzalez had no criminal law experience when she was elected DA, previously having been an entertainment lawyer.
Since being elected DA, Gonzalez’s office has been in disarray with a huge amount of staff and assistant DA turnover. She and her office have lost important cases at trial and a lot of cases haven’t been sent to a grand jury in a timely manner.
Earlier this month, an Athens businessman filed suit against Gonzalez alleging she’s not doing her job; a court hearing on that is set in early April.
Judges in the circuit have also been critical of Gonzalez and media outlets in Clarke and Oconee counties have blistered her with reporting about the turmoil in her office.
She doesn't have a lot of defenders rushing to side, either.
•••
Gonzalez may be incompetent. She says it’s a lack of funding that is causing her staffing problems, but that may just be an excuse and not a reason.
Still, the stealth move to upend the Piedmont Circuit and to use Jackson and Barrow as pawns in a bid to oust Gonzalez was unseemly and politically dumb.
One Jackson County leader told me that while county leaders aren’t happy with Piedmont DA Smith, throwing Jackson in with Clarke wasn’t the solution. On top of that, county leaders reportedly weren’t consulted about the possible move and only heard about it through the political grapevine.
The move is apparently dead for now, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it resurfaced again next year. Banks County will still seek to leave the Piedmont Circuit, a move that could open the door for reassigning Barrow and Jackson with Clarke.
But there’s still a lot of ball to be played between now and the 2024 legislative session. Gonzalez could be ousted before then via other means and 2024 is an election year so angering Jackson and Barrow leaders probably wouldn’t be good politics.
Meanwhile, the entire mess has left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth and nobody’s happy with the outcome.
