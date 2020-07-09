The death last week of Margaret Ward leaves a huge hole in Jackson County's leadership culture.
Ward had served in public office over the years, but it was her unofficial volunteer leadership that perhaps had the largest impact.
She served Jackson County is a huge variety of positions, from a Den Mother to being a member of the county's board of education.
Over the decades, Margaret called me a number of times to discuss some hot local issue she'd seen in the newspaper. Sometimes, we disagreed, but most of the time, we were on the same page.
Margaret was a strong advocate of people working together to solve problems. She didn't like the kind of polarization that has become so common in our political and social cultures.
There is a void in Jackson County today following our loss of Margaret Ward.
Under the name of former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the national Republican committee is attempting to raise money by attacking the media.
The fund-raising letter under Sanders' name says in part, "Yes, I am with you in the fight against the Fake News media." It goes on to say that "left-wing reporters will make up sources and tell lies just so they can tear down the President..."
It's all BS.
Trump's re-election is in trouble so Republicans are going on the attack, attempting to blame others for the president's failures. The media is always a good whipping boy, especially for Trump whose ego is hyper-sensitive to critical press coverage.
If you don't like the message, blame the messenger. It's an old trick dating back hundreds of years. Trump has elevated it to an art form.
But the problem in America isn't a "fake news media," it's a president who can't keep his fingers off twitter and who is trying to divide and polarize Americans during a time of crisis.
Trump can't blame anybody but himself for his decline in the polls.
Also in the political moron department, at least eight candidates across the country running as Republicans and who are followers of the wacky QAnon conspiracy cult will be on the ballot in the upcoming November General Election.
How did so many nuts get on the ballot?
And over the weekend in Gettysburg, a bunch of right-wing militia guys showed up with guns following an internet hoax that claimed antifa would be burning American flags at the historic Civil War park. It wasn't the first time recently that right-wing militia groups have responded to fake online posts and rumors related to supposed antifa plans.
QAnon followers and nutty militia groups live under the same rocks. They should crawl back and stay there.
Talk about living underground, Jeffersonian Jay Braver reports that he has a groundhog living in his part of town, which is near Friend's Grill.
Groundhogs aren't too common in this area, although I saw one on the roadside north of Jefferson a couple of years ago.
Groundhogs, also known as woodchucks, can dig up around 5,500 lbs. of dirt in building their burrows, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
Reminds me of the old ditty, "how much wood could a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?"
Back to politics, polling indicates that Georgia might — might — vote Democratic in November. Because of that, the Biden campaign has begun to spend money in the state in an effort to flip it Blue.
Maybe, but I still think that's a long shot for 2020. By 2024, Georgia could become a Blue state given the demographic changes in the metro regions.
But this year, rural Republicans will turn out to vote in large numbers in November. Who knows what unreliable urban Democratic voters will do.
The AJC reports a three-month wave of violence has been hitting Atlanta. One of the recent victims was an 8-year-old girl, shot over the holiday weekend.
The record of violence has quickly become political fodder as Republicans see a chance to use the carnage to undermine left-wing calls to defund police departments. The governor called out the National Guard this week in response to the violence. Whether that was needed or was just a political move remains to be determined.
Regardless, the violence gives fuel to a talking point often used by those who want to deflect criticism of abusive police tactics — violence within the black community.
As with the looting that followed the recent Black Lives Matter protests, violence makes real change difficult because it undermines legitimate issues that should be discussed and debated. Nobody will talk about police reform while buildings are being looted.
Violence and property damage are never the answer. It's stupid and those responsible should be arrested.
Revisiting the idiocy-of-the-week department, a small town newspaper editor in Kansas did a stupid, dumb thing last week for which he eventually had to apologize.
Kansas' governor issued an order for people in that state to wear a mask when they're in public due to the virus. Anderson County editor Dane Hicks didn't like the governor's edict.
In response, he drew a cartoon and posted it on Facebook that compared the governor's order about wearing face masks to Nazis herding Jews into cattle cars. The caption of the cartoon read, "Lockdown Laura says: Put on your mask... and step onto the cattle car."
Kansas' governor Laura Kelly is a Democrat. Hicks is both the local newspaper editor and chairman of his county's Republican Party.
Hicks at first refused to apologize for the cartoon, but then later decided he had been wrong to compare the mask order to the murder of Jews in the Holocaust.
No kidding.
But all of that brings up a larger issue about small town newspapers: Why do some small town editors get directly involved in local political parties, or run for a local political office? Isn't doing that an obvious conflict-of-interest?
In my book, an editor's duty it to be a spectator and commentator, not a political player. If you mix the two, readers don't know if you're loyalty is to telling the truth, or spreading political propaganda.
