Not even a worldwide pandemic that has killed thousands can stop America's cultural and political infighting.
It's ugly. It's stupid.
Hell, we can't even agree that the pandemic is real. There are a lot of people on the political right who believe the entire thing is some kind of Democrat plot to make President Trump look bad. Fox News spent weeks downplaying the virus in January and February. Other right-wing organizations did the same thing — some continue to pooh-pooh the virus, saying it's just like the seasonal flu. Even the president downplayed the virus, until it became obvious that it was going to kill a lot of people in the U.S. and he had to respond.
On the left, there is a strain of subtle gleefulness among some who think Trump's belated response to the virus might undermine his re-election chances, especially if the virus continues to take a toll on older voters where Trump has a lot of support. If older Americans think Trump is misleading them, they could turn on a dime to unseat him.
And then there's the left's intense focus on blaming Trump for the virus even at a time when the virus is raging and killing people. Yes, Trump was late to the game and yes, that undoubtedly cost lives. But there will be time later to do a political post mortem (no pun intended) about how the nation was woefully unprepared for the virus. I suspect that when we look back on this, there will be a lot of blame to go around and not just on Trump. As one person put it over the weekend, when the house is on fire, you focus on putting the fire out first before you spend energy on figuring out what caused it to start.
•••
If you think all of that national wrangling is "way out there" and doesn't affect us locally, you would be wrong. That divided response to the virus between the political left and right is alive and kicking here in Jackson County.
We saw that last week following a meeting of the Jackson County Board of Elections. The full story is outlined elsewhere in this edition, but here's the short version:
During that elections board meeting, which was done by conference call, there was a lot of discussion about how the virus had impacted the local elections process. The state moved the presidential preference primary from April to May and had sent every registered voter in the state a form to apply for an absentee ballot. That was done to get people to vote remotely to lessen the problems of in-person voting during a pandemic.
Locally, a lot of poll workers are resigning, fearing the possible consequences of being in front of hundreds of voters on election day. That danger includes the large amount of equipment touching necessary for someone to vote. To help mitigate the situation, the board voted to have just one early voting location rather than three locations.
During all of that discussion, elections board member Erma Denney spoke out forcefully about the possible danger of in-person voting this year. She had already contacted some state leaders with her concerns and said the elections board should take a stand on the issue. Her proposal was for the board to adopt a resolution calling on the state to go to mail-in voting this year because of the virus and to forego in-person voting this election cycle.
The board discussed the idea back and forth, noting that the county itself couldn't move to mail-in voting, but it could express its concerns to the state. The board ultimately voted 4-1 to send state leaders a resolution backing the idea of mail-in voting for this spring's elections.
•••
All of that seems reasonable enough. The governor has asked businesses to forgo using credit card devices where people have to touch a pad, or share a stylus. There isn't much of a difference in that and having to touch a screen to vote, or share a stylus to sign-in at the voting desk. There is a clear danger of having a lot of people do in-person voting during a pandemic, even with the best of precautions.
And voting-by-mail is a viable alternative. A lot of people vote absentee ballots. There is an established process for that. And by sending out absentee forms to every voter in Georgia, state leaders are essentially encouraging people to vote from home and avoid the potential contagion by voting in person.
So Denney's suggestion, and the board's vote to adopt it, wasn't unreasonable or crazy. It's a sensible solution to a very real, and potentially dangerous, problem. The state may not agree, but there was no harm done by the board's vote to endorse mail-in voting with a non-binding resolution.
•••
Alas, reason has no place in modern American politics.
One of the people listening in on the board's conference call meeting was T. J. Dearman, the young chairman of the Jackson County GOP. After the call, Dearman reportedly contacted his mentor, former GOP chairman Ron Johnson, and told him about Denney's motion and the board's resolution.
Johnson exploded on social media, calling Denney out for her voting-by-mail push.
There's an irony in that. Johnson was, for a short time, himself chairman of the elections board last year until it became clear he wanted to politicize the board to push a GOP agenda. He was forced to resign because he continued to be involved in state GOP politics while serving in that non-partisan elections board position.
And there's irony that Johnson, while serving as GOP chairman for a few months after that resignation from the board, appointed Denney to the elections board. Johnson and Denney had formed something of an alliance during last year's controversy in Hoschton; both were critics of the mayor who got entangled in a racial controversy. Two other critics of the mayor were council members who were also involved in the county's GOP ranks with Johnson.
So Denney got her position on the board of elections via Johnson who had joined her to help oust the Hoschton mayor.
•••
That alliance is now broken. Like a lot of Republicans, Johnson obviously hates the idea of mail-in ballots. Many Republicans, including the president, say voting-by-mail leads to fraud. The president, who votes by mail himself, claimed mail-in voting is "corrupt."
But what's really going on has nothing to do with fraud — it's politics.
Republicans are scared to death that voting-by-mail will empower minority voters, who typically vote heavily Democrat and who also are irregular voters.
That's especially true here in Georgia where Republicans are afraid of former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and her grassroots voting rights organization in the state. Republicans fear Abrams will organize door-to-door campaigns to get minority voters to mail in absentee ballots during this election season.
Likewise, across the nation, Republicans are gearing up to fight against mail-in voting. While it makes sense to vote by mail during a virus pandemic, Republicans are afraid doing that will set a precedent for future elections. They don't want that precedent to happen, the medical consequences be damned.
It was that fear of a Democratic turnout which led Wisconsin Republicans to go forward with in-person voting two weeks ago, a situation that came to embody the stupidity of the GOP's position: A leading GOP Wisconsin politician claimed it was safe to vote, all while he was draped in PPE, including a gown, gloves and a medical mask. That image went viral. The hypocrisy was evident.
•••
Back in Jackson County, Denney wasn't amused by Dearman's or Johnson's reactions. Dearman wanted Denney to resign; she refused.
She told Johnson to "get your head out of your arse."
Johnson threatened to call his lawyer and emailed Denney to say she was "a mental person."
The exchanges were ugly and personal.
•••
About the same time the elections board was holding its meeting last week, state Republican officials made the issue moot, at least for now.
Georgia moved its primary election from May to June, hoping that the virus danger will have passed by then and in-person voting can continue. For now, that delays any decision about voting only by mail this year.
But there could be a problem with that plan: There may not be enough poll workers left to hold an in-person election in June.
So soon after a pandemic — if it is indeed over by June — who wants to risk another outbreak just to hold an election? If I were a poll worker, I wouldn't, especially since there is a viable alternative in voting by mail.
What happens if the state can't field enough poll workers to actually hold in-person voting?
•••
All of this leads to an obvious conclusion: COVID-19 isn't the only deadly virus making its way around the U.S.
There is a virus being circulated by a lot of our political leaders who are willing to put their political self-interests above the safety of the people they claim to serve.
Neither T. J. Dearman nor Ron Johnson care if you catch COVID-19 while voting — and die.
They and their colleagues across the nation don't give a damn about your health or safety; they only care about creating a dynamic they believe will be in their political party's favor.
Ain't no vaccine for their kind of sickness.
•••
If you're disgusted by all the political wrangling amid the pandemic, here's a suggestion: Go to YouTube and listen to Sunday's Andrea Bocelli Easter concert done from the Duomo of Milano. If his music and voice doesn't restore your faith in mankind, nothing will.
If you don't want to listen to the full 27 minutes, then listen to the last song when Bocelli, standing outside the Duomo's front door, sings Amazing Grace as images of famous cities emptied by the virus flash across the screen.
Click here for a link to that song.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.