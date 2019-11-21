The current state of disunity in America is daunting, but not nearly as intractable as the divisions faced by our founders at the constitutional convention of 1787 and the ratification process that followed.
As noted the delegates represented constituencies whose concerns were in many cases diametrically opposed.
Perhaps the biggest overarching issue concerned the sovereignty of the various states to be balanced against the authorities to be vested in a central government.
The commitment of our founders to the principles of individual liberty, the right to own personal property, free markets and small government allowed them to find workable solutions to their intractable differences:
1) Industrial v. Agricultural...the constitution forbids individual states from imposing tariffs on each other’s products and services.
2) Large v. small and Urban v. Rural...the constitution divided congress into two distinct legislative bodies, one designed to give larger states a greater voice, the other giving each state in the union equal voices.
3) Free v. Slave...in order to ensure ratification of the Constitution and acknowledging the reality of slavery, a compromise was reached:
a. The constitution limited the importation of slaves to only “states now existing” to preclude the growth of slavery into any new states. The constitution also dictated the end of the import of slaves by the year 1808. (Article 1 Section 9)
b. A component of this approach required giving slave states the right to count each slave as 3/5 a voter when determining the size of the state’s delegation to the House of Representatives.
4) But none of these efforts to draft a governing document would have succeeded without the Bill of Rights...the first 10 amendments to the constitution spelling out the limits of federal power and defining the personal liberties upon which the Revolutionary War was fought.
When the draft constitution was submitted to the states for ratification, its future was immediately in doubt because of the broad authority it granted the central government at the expense of the individual states and the citizens. The Bill of Rights (the first 10 amendments) is arguably the strongest legal protection of freedom and liberty ever drafted and ratified. It is that unique section of our constitution that makes it the greatest governing document ever developed and a bulwark against an ever growing government seeking to constrain its citizens to the role of serfs serving the government.
So you see? Today ain't as bad as it could be. It really is the politicians that make a difference and it is difficult to name any real patriots serving in D.C. today. In keeping with what Washington and Franklin said more than 230 years ago... it’ll take divine intervention to fix America today.
Thank God for the wisdom and patriotism of our founding fathers!
P.S...The bold faced lie being told about our founding today is the lie asserting America was born a racist nation. Fredrick Douglass, a black man, a former slave and a close advisor to President Lincoln, an ardent abolitionist and arguably the man most responsible for the passage of the 13th Amendment banning slavery, called the Constitution, “A glorious liberty document.” He argued that the politicians failed to uphold the principles embedded in our declaration of Independence and our Constitution. To get a full appreciation of this former slave’s defense of the constitution check out his 1860 speech, “The Constitution: Is It Pro-slavery or Anti-slavery?” His resounding conclusion...the constitution is the greatest document ever written in defense of personal freedom.
