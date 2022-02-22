Dear Editor:
Please ... please .... stop being so narrow minded liberal in allowing Mike Buffington to write such things in the paper. I disagree, as do many.
I am interested in the "Braselton News" and have been a paying customer for almost three years now. However, I will cancel my subscription if I continue to see such one sided (in my opinion) spewing out of misinformation in his articles.
Can't we agree to just disagree and be reasonable adults and not publicly publish such one sided views?
The paper is clearly Liberal focused and upsetting to myself and others.
I am paying to get "The Braselton News.” I enjoy and want to know what's going on in the community I live in.
As for Mike Buffington, I disagree and wish he would have a column dedicated for the Conservative to write. However, even at that, I don't want to read bickering from both sides. I see enough of that in the world everyday now. I just want the local news and happenings. I feel it's a shame the paper is so one sided when I read his column.
I guess tho, money talks. If you’re the co-publisher, one can write what they want. Selfish and wrong in my opinion.
Sincerely,
Mary Storey
Hoschton
