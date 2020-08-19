Dear Editor:
On Thursday, August 13, Rep. Tommy Benton appeared on the "Issues with Ron Johnson" radio show on WJJC in Commerce. He had a lot to say, but the most timely soundbite referred to Congressman and Civil Rights legend John Lewis. In a discussion defending the legacy of Confederate Vice-President Alexander Stephens, Benton said that Lewis’ “only claim to fame was getting conked on the head at the [Edmund] Pettus Bridge, and he has milked that for 50 years––or he milked it for 50 years.”
We were saddened, but not surprised, by the dismissive statements by Rep Benton. Over his legislative career he has repeatedly taken actions to belittle the accomplishments of the leaders of the Civil Rights movement and these recent comments are unfortunately not out of the norm.
Rep. Lewis was honored by state Republicans and Democrats alike at his passing, all making clear the profound impact he made in his long career. Rep Benton's statements just show how out of touch he is with the times in which he lives and why he is unfit to represent the people of Jackson County in the Georgia Legislature.
On August 14, House Speaker David Ralston demoted Benton and publicly denounced his statement, saying, “I have today relieved Representative Tommy Benton from his position as Chairman of the House Retirement Committee. The comments made by Representative Benton are offensive and disgusting. These comments do not reflect the values or the views of the House Majority Caucus. I can neither condone nor ignore such hurtful remarks. Congressman John Lewis spent a lifetime of public service advancing equality for all. He stood with Dr. King to fight for civil rights during dangerous times for which he paid a brutal price.”
Gov. Brian Kemp publicly celebrated the legacy of John Lewis. So did prominent Republicans Doug Collins, Kelly Loeffler, and Geoff Duncan.
And Tommy Benton, of Jackson County, feels safe enough to continue his renegade support of the Confederacy, the KKK, and racism. He thinks we are like him. He thinks he can say whatever he wants and this county will still vote for him in December because of the R by his name.
The R he represents now is not Republican. His R is for Radical, because the Jackson County of today is NOT HIS JACKSON COUNTY. This county and this state no longer share his values. This is the county of FIVE peaceful Black Lives Matter protests, attended by politicians, law enforcement, and clergy. This is a county of integration and inclusion and compassion. Everywhere you look here you see compassion: multiple organizations, churches, and businesses helping and uplifting one another. Except for the Benton residence on Martin St. in Jefferson, still flying the confederate flag.
We are also a county of exciting growth. Movement. Industry. Change. Smart solutions. This is Jackson County of 2020, and we are tired of our revisionist, backwards-looking representative embarrassing us on a state and national level. We have organized to improve our internet, to protest brutality, and to remove a racist mayor and councilman. We can organize this antebellum fool right out of office.
Sincerely,
Pete Fuller
Candidate for District 31
