As a follow-up to my Sept. 2022 submission regarding Braselton’s finances, I remain firm in the belief that Braselton’s Town Council has no intent or desire to impose property taxes. We continue to look for other solutions to manage the growing needs of our Town.

On this website, braseltonmayor.org/financial, there is more detail on how Braselton is facing the typical challenges that accompany a municipality bordering Atlanta. That website also provides a link regarding Own Source Revenue, showing that Braselton operates on roughly $550 of OSR per resident while many municipalities operate on $1,000 up to $2,400 of OSR per resident.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.