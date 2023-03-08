As a follow-up to my Sept. 2022 submission regarding Braselton’s finances, I remain firm in the belief that Braselton’s Town Council has no intent or desire to impose property taxes. We continue to look for other solutions to manage the growing needs of our Town.
On this website, braseltonmayor.org/financial, there is more detail on how Braselton is facing the typical challenges that accompany a municipality bordering Atlanta. That website also provides a link regarding Own Source Revenue, showing that Braselton operates on roughly $550 of OSR per resident while many municipalities operate on $1,000 up to $2,400 of OSR per resident.
In pursuit of additional revenue for Braselton, the council engaged in the opportunity for Braselton to present a voting referendum on whether Braselton could charge a “penny sales tax” for its own collection.
The Georgia General Assembly must statutorily authorize taxation. If you are not familiar, there is an alphabet soup of the different versions of sales taxation authorized in Georgia: MOST, HOST, LOST, O-LOST, SPLOST, T-SPLOST, E-SPLOST, etc... The MOST (Municipal Option Sales Tax) is a unique sales tax that is collected only in a municipality; it must be used for capital improvements on water/sewer; and, it is presently only authorized in Atlanta (and three cities inside of Atlanta). The HOST is a unique sales tax that is collected throughout the county and the cities inside the county, but the county fully retains the HOST revenue (i.e., no sales tax shared with the cities in that county). The remaining versions are all collected by the counties, and a negotiation process splits the funds between the counties and cities.
Throughout the fall and winter, Braselton worked to draft legislative bills that would allow Braselton to collect sales tax (of course, each option would require an approval by vote from Braselton’s residents on a referendum). After meeting with several Senators and Representatives, Braselton found a narrow avenue that received support.
With the direct support of Rep. Derrick McCollum and Sen. Clint Dixon, Braselton asked the General Assembly to expand MOST beyond Atlanta to include Braselton - HB 146. Rep. McCollum sponsored the bill, presented it in subcommittee, and received high regards from other legislators on his efforts. However, HB 146 was not allowed a second hearing before the subcommittee, and therefore, HB 146 will not be available for passage during the 2023 session of the General Assembly.
Please feel free to contact your representative on the Braselton Town Council if you have further input or concerns. It is our goal to keep you informed and be good stewards of the trust placed in us by your votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.