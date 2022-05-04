Having been in office for approximately 100 days, please accept this Letter to the Editor as an update via the local newspaper for our town. Thank you Braselton News for publishing.
•Hwy. 211: As confirmed in a phone call on April 28, the widening of Hwy. 211 should begin before 2023. The GDOT representative managing this project laid out a timeline, establishing Summer 2022 for procuring a construction contract and Winter 2022 for construction to begin. For more specific details see the Hwy. 211 tab at BraseltonMayor.org.
•Planning and Development: Our goal as a council is to plan the work and work the plan. If you would like input on future land use, development, housing, recreation, and more, please let us know. You can request a meeting for your neighborhood, local community group or business group by emailing me directly at BraseltonMayor@gmail.com. As with most things, data-data-data is most helpful, so please complete and submit the CPEC Survey at BraseltonMayor.org.
•Finance: The Town Council continues its review of revenues, expenditures, and debts as we prepare to vote on next year’s budget. More on this topic after we vote on the budget.
•Capital Improvements: After many years of planning and hard work, Braselton opens several landmark Capital Improvements in 2022.
•Road Improvement: Chardonnay Trace (next to the Pilot gas station) nears completion of its widening. Many thanks to Becky Richardson, Jennifer Scott and our staff for staying on top of this project. We hope this helps improve access in that community.
•“The 1904” building: If you don’t know the history here, it’s really a great story (go to BraseltonMayor.org > Facts > Braselton - Downtown History}. The 1904 hosts: a bakery (owned by a former chef at Cafe Intermezzo in Atlanta), a boutique restaurant and bar (owned by the same owners of Local Station), a taproom and live entertainment space (owned by the same owners of Revival Hall Taproom in Jefferson) and retail shops that include interior design / decorations, vinyl records and a board-game / toy store called Inner Nerd. If you have not been to The 1904, you gotta go.
•Braselton Civic Center: With capacity seating of over 1,000, the Braselton Civic Center is a first-class facility for group events. The civic center also houses office space for Braselton’s welcome center.
There are many projects and opportunities on the horizon for Braselton, so expect future updates. Braselton is an exciting Town that is focused on creating premier environments for you and your family!
Kurt Ward
Braselton mayor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.