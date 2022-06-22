When is Hwy 211 getting widened? Are those going to be more apartments on that land across from the entrance to Gates of Braselton on Thompson Mill?
Some of you are asking these questions via phone or email, so a public response may be helpful.
•Hwy 211: As discussed in a previous press release in April 2022, Hwy. 211 widening
should begin before 2023. Today (June 22), I spoke with the GDOT project manager, and he confirmed the following for the next phase of widening: (i) as of Friday, June 17, GDOT received the bid from the lowest bidder; (ii) GDOT will now evaluate the contractor with the lowest bid in terms of completing the project; (iii) GDOT hopes to announce the lowest bidder contractor before Aug. 1; (iv) GDOT expects the widening to begin before 2023. More specific information on the Hwy. 211 widening can be found at BraseltonMayor.org.
•More Apartments on Thompson Mill: On Jan. 26, 2021, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 in favor of senior apartments for this area. According to the zoning records for Gwinnett County zoning application SUP 2020-00067, “objections were not filed”. The application for this special use permit zoning can be found online: https://www.gwinnettcounty.com/static/departments/ planning/pdf/2020_activity/SUP2020-00067.pdf.
From looking at this application and zoning decision, I do not believe this decision covers the residential for the entire VDC project, but I believe this Gwinnett County zoning decision is the main point of interest on many inquiries already received. Gwinnett County’s BOC approved “an independent living retirement community for occupancy by person 62 years of age and older” with a “maximum of 499 total units” with building heights “no more than 58 feet”. The entire parcel, which appears to include more apartments, can be seen on the application and also seen on the website produced by VDC Developments (www.vdcdevelopmentgroup.com).
The parcel number is R3006 005, and it can be viewed at https:// gwinnettassessor.manatron.com/.
Kurt Ward
Mayor
Braselton
