After Mike Buffington's recent Aug. 19 article, “Taxes up because we demand more from local governments,” a few Braselton residents gently asked about the growing demands of Braselton’s local government.
Then...!! On Sept. 8, Braselton’s neighboring city — Hoschton — voted in favor of property taxes. The phone calls were much more serious this morning when taxation felt this close to home.
Yes, people are asking: “Is Braselton going to impose property taxes?” As I have previously stated, I have no intent or desire to impose property taxes. I firmly believe this sentiment is consistent among all members of Braselton’s Town Council.
It would likely be helpful for Braselton’s citizens to understand more detail about Braselton’s financial situation. As our Council continues a monthly review of Braselton’s overall financials during our monthly Town Council Work Sessions, another article will be forthcoming. In advance of tendering that information, please consider some “peer city” information to help provide context.
Hoschton’s population count totals 2,485 residents, and in 2021, Hoschton’s Own Source Revenues (“OSR”) totaled $3,459,576 or $3.4M. Multiply Hoschton’s population of 2,485 x 5.4 to scale up to Braselton’s 13,725 population. However, the multiplier is not the same in reference to revenue. Hoschton’s OSR of $3.5M x 5.4 totals $18.9M in general fund revenue, but in 2021, Braselton’s OSR totaled $7.5M.
A review of several local and/or similarly-sized-interstate-based municipalities shows that Braselton is much more the outlier — not Hoschton. The spread sheet provides more detail on the raw data, but here is a summary of population and OSR for the sample Georgia municipalities listed in order of increasing population.
•Hoschton - 2,485 and $3.4M
•Oakwood - 4,305 and $5.7M
•Morrow - 7,138 and $12.8M
•Thomaston - 8,770 and $8.4M
•Flowery Branch - 8,778 and $6.9M
•Jefferson - 12,490 and $20M
•Loganville - 13,310 and $13.2M
•Braselton - 13,725 and $7.5M
•Monroe - 13,979 and $14.7M
•Moultrie - 14,149 and $9.3M
•Riverdale - 15,516 and $17.2M
•Buford - 15,750 and $31M
•Dublin - 15,802 and $23.4M
•Conyers - 16,107 and $25.6M
•Brunswick - 16,286 and $21.9M
•Norcross - 18,003 and $19M
Facts don’t lie. Data speaks for itself.
Braselton’s OSR totals $7.5M. Braselton’s peer cities of around 13,000 in population generate an OSR along the spectrum of Moultrie $9.3M, Loganville $13.2M, Monroe $14.7M, and Jefferson $20M. As peer city populations grow, peer city OSR totals also grow: Riverdale $17.2M, Norcross $19M, Brunswick $21.9M and Conyers $25.6M. Note: The spread-sheet data does not include the interstate-based city of Covington’s population of 14,386 and OSR of $35.4M!
This data shows yet another reason why Braselton remains an excellent option as your destination and/or domicile. Braselton operates on roughly $550 of OSR per resident while many municipalities operate on $1,000 up to $2,400 of OSR per resident.
While we as a Town Council always explore the best options for providing excellent service, it is safe to state that we are not exploring any option that imposes a property tax on Braselton residents.
