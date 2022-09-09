Peer cities
Submitted

After Mike Buffington's recent Aug. 19 article, “Taxes up because we demand more from local governments,” a few Braselton residents gently asked about the growing demands of Braselton’s local government.

Then...!! On Sept. 8, Braselton’s neighboring city — Hoschton — voted in favor of property taxes. The phone calls were much more serious this morning when taxation felt this close to home.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.