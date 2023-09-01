Dear Editor,
With Four Points Preparatory Academy receiving its charter from the State Charter School Commission of Georgia on Aug. 30, Braselton will benefit from another excellent opportunity for school choice.
Some ask: Why are you endorsing a charter school initiative after becoming Braselton’s Mayor? Others ask: Why would Lt. Gov. Jones, Sen. Clint Dixon, Rep. Chuck Efstration and Rep. Derrick McCollum offer strong support for this charter school opportunity? The reason — school choice.
Having coached hundreds of youth in activities for over 20 years (including: mock trial, football, baseball, basketball, soccer, triathlon and church youth groups), I have repeatedly taught our next generation a life lesson that I did not learn until law school: With academic achievement, you learn the subject matter at hand and you prove to yourself and others that you know how to get the best out of yourself.
If you are in that next generation, your civic leaders want you to learn how to best educate yourself. Learn to get the most out of your potential. Teach yourself how to teach yourself. Once you adopt this approach, no one can stop you from achieving what you are determined to achieve. And upon this principle, school choice offers new paths for students to learn how to learn.
Looking at rankings in the State of Georgia, larger school districts and smaller school districts both have the capacity to perform at a high level. In the top 10 Georgia school districts rated by Niche (2023), five are county-wide school districts and five are city-based or charter-based school districts. The top 10 in Georgia Sun’s 2023 rankings include five county-based districts and five city-based districts.
Not every child is best educated in a large-school environment, and not every child is best educated in a small-school environment. So, school choice should be an option.
The board members of Four Points Preparatory Academy will offer a charter school option in Braselton — opening with K-5 and progressing to K-8. The school will accept applications from students in five counties: Banks, Barrow, Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson. Acceptance into the school is lottery based in accordance with Georgia’s charter school laws. Each grade level will range from approximately 50-80 students under the current plan.
The Board for Four Points Prep. partnered with National Heritage Academies (NHA) to become its operator. NHA’s primary founding principle is to “Take Ownership for the Success of Our Students.” The US News national rankings for charter schools memorializes the success of NHA students: Cross Creek (No. 1), Plymouth Scholars (No. 2), South Arbor (No. 3), Chandler Woods (No. 4), South Canton (No. 5) (the top 5 charter elementary schools in Michigan; all within the top 100 elementary schools in Michigan); Greensboro Academy (No. 8), Summerfield Academy (No. 12) (both within the top 100 elementary schools in North Carolina). In addition to Michigan and North Carolina, NHA has top producing charter schools in several other states: Indiana — two elementary schools in the top 20, two middle schools in the top 14; Ohio — five elementary schools in the top 50, six middle schools in the top 50; Colorado — two elementary schools in the top 75, two middle schools in the top 75.
The Board at Four Points Prep. remains excited and ready to bring this educational opportunity to Braselton. As a member of the Braselton Town Council, I share in their excitement, and I hope you do as well.
Kurt Ward
Mayor, Town of Braselton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.