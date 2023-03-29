This letter is about protecting the public. I had mentioned to someone on the facebook page at The Braselton News about a very large and hazardous tree along Hwy. 53 directly over the sidewalk. They suggested I send a letter to the editor.
I travel this road at least twice a day as do several of my family members. I have numerous family members that also attend events in downtown such as the antique festival including my elderly mother who is wheelchair bound and several of my granddaughters.
As an ISA Certified Arborist, former President of the Georgia Arborist Assoc., former President of the Georgia Urban Forest Council (now known as the Georgia Tree Council) and current VP of the Georgian's for a Safer Tree Industry I have seen my share of accidents and even fatalities with falling trees or falling tree parts. I am also trained as a Certified Tree Risk Assessor. With 35 years in the industry, I typically look up more than the ordinary citizen would.
The tree in question is a large Oak tree (appears to be a Post Oak) with a huge portion of the top part of the canopy dead. The remaining portion of the tree appears to be leafing out now. This still means that the tree should be considered a hazard. The definition of a "hazard" is when a dangerous tree is in jeopardy of felling, all or parts, and the "target" which is a person, place or property, cannot be moved. Obviously, with the tree's location to the street and sidewalk it is considered a hazard.
I have tried to locate the owner of the property (it is not the City of Braselton, even though it is directly next to City Hall). It shows a business name at a residential address in Jefferson. I am not here to bash them as they are most likely not aware of the issue with this tree. I just want citizens who travel in this area to be aware of not only this hazardous tree but others as they go about their day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.