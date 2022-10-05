We have a problem at the aforementioned intersection that may need resolution from the City of Hoschton and the Town of Braselton. The reason I say “we" in "we have a problem" is that it does not involve only me and my family members. It involves any motorist making a left turn via the designated left lane on Hwy. 53 onto West Jackson Road. who looks up and sees oncoming traffic which should not be in the designated left turn lane.
Sept. 27, at 5:40 p.m. marked the third time as I was preparing to move over into the designated left turn lane that I encountered vehicles meeting me head-on which had moved over into the designated left turn lane to turn into the lower driveway of the former West Jackson Elementary School.
For those familiar with this intersection it is readily obvious to determine that a designated left turn lane off of Hwy. 53 onto West Jackson Rd. is a priority. Especially in the morning hours between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. with the heavy volume of vehicles turning left off of Hwy. 53 onto West Jackson Rd. transporting school children to the West Jackson Elementary School.
Via a personal visit to the site of the former West Jackson Elementary School one can determine that the school had an upper and a lower driveway.
The lower driveway was for ingress only. The upper driveway which was directly across from West Jackson Rd. was for egress only to turn right, turn left, or proceed straight across Hwy. 53 onto West Jackson Rd. school traffic on Hwy. 53 could not make a left turn at the upper driveway.
The Jackson County Board of Education still owned the property when GDOT effected a designated left turn lane on Hwy. 53 for traffic traveling South to turn left onto West Jackson Rd. by paving over the gore and pavement markings which differentiated where to turn left into the lower driveway. When the Town of Braselton purchased the property from the Jackson County Board of Education, for whatever reason, traffic traveling North on Hwy. 53 begin using the designated left turn lane to make a turn left into the lower driveway of the former West Jackson Elementary School.
I do not know what plans the Town of Braselton has for the former school site but, any increase in traffic via the upper and/or lower driveways will require GDOT input since Hwy. 53 is a GDOT owned and maintained roadway. It will take a joint effort between the GDOT, the City of Hoschton and the Town of Braselton. It may necessitate matching funding by the City of Hoschton and/or the Town of Braselton. The current situation is a safety issue which should be addressed before any increase in traffic on and off the property further compounds the problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.