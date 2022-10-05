We have a problem at the aforementioned intersection that may need resolution from the City of Hoschton and the Town of Braselton. The reason I say “we" in "we have a problem" is that it does not involve only me and my family members. It involves any motorist making a left turn via the designated left lane on Hwy. 53 onto West Jackson Road. who looks up and sees oncoming traffic which should not be in the designated left turn lane.

Sept. 27, at 5:40 p.m. marked the third time as I was preparing to move over into the designated left turn lane that I encountered vehicles meeting me head-on which had moved over into the designated left turn lane to turn into the lower driveway of the former West Jackson Elementary School.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.