Dear Editor: Thanks in large part to media manipulation of the masses, our country has become deeply divided — yet many people still believe a charismatic leader will come forward and restore a feeling of unity among the American people.
That spark of hopeful thinking was not too far-fetched back when there was a long-shot possibility of bridging the gap between Democrats and Republicans, but the era of political common ground seems to have come to an end.
Today, because compromise has become a dirty word, I fear that we will emerge from the 2020 election more divided than we have ever been. I also fear that we will witness never-before-seen levels of destructive and uncivil behavior.
I hope and pray that my fear is misplaced.
Sincerely,
Claude Diamond
Braselton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.