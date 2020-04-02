Dear Editor: The recent revamp of "The Braselton News" has resulted in an almost complete disappearance of the always thoughtful and politically non-partial editorials by Mike Buffington, which have been one of the main reasons for me to look forward to reading the paper every week. Unfortunately, I cannot say that after the arrival of Capt. Kinney’s columns, which in no way make up for the absence of Mike’s wise words. They are nothing but propaganda for one of the two national political parties.
Capt. Kinney has now for four consecutive weeks entertained the readers with his outdated view on socialism, communism and capitalism. I shall refrain from commenting on his failure to explain the fundamental difference between the former two. Anyone can get better information by reading an encyclopedia, and almost anyone knows that communism since 1989 has been no threat to capitalism (private ownership of property and production) as being the most successful economical system for USA and most of the world. Democratic socialism has realized this since the early 20th century and concentrated on guarding the population against potential excesses, injustice and corruption possible in capitalism.
As a matter of fact, most countries in the Western world, including USA, now have an economical system which is a mixture of capitalism and socialism, living very well together and resulting in some of the world’s most successful and happy populations. Perhaps it is useful to mention that in our country the military, police and fire-fighting, Social Security and Medicare, some hospitals, education, prisons and the entire jurisdiction are run by federal or local institutions, i.e. all – together with hundreds of other undertakings — being parts of the socialist USA. I find it remarkable that Capt. Kinney, being a lifelong veteran of the U.S. Navy, is so critical about having been paid with taxpayers’ and not by private money.
The fact that a single member of the Democratic party calls himself a socialist, is no danger to the country or to the capitalists. What is dangerous for our country, is the present situation, where the leadership forgets that he has been elected to serve the whole country and not just himself, his family and his political and private friends. I would enjoy reading Capt. Kinney’s opinion on that.
Sincerely,
Jens Houken,
Hoschton
