Dear Editor:
Regarding Mike Bluffington — oops, Buffington — column of July 15: Fake news is real, not BS as he claimed in his recent Braselton News obdurate "opinion" section.
Additionally, the attack on the president of the United States, Donald Trump, and the Republicans is totally real as well.
In the past few months, I've been reading Buffington's column in the paper. It would be so refreshing to hear you state the truth about what is actually going on instead of picking on the "right-wing" militia nuts who are trying to make sure Antifa does not cause even more violence and destruction.
The record of violence here in Atlanta and throughout our country is as real as it gets, buddy.
Real violence should be discussed and debated? We've had enough of the discussion and debate. It's time for action. We need to arrest the violent, destructive, savage and murderous criminals and put them where they belong — in jail with no bail and no privileges at all. They've lost their freedom by what they've done.
I believe Buffington is the one that should "crawl under the rocks and stay there" as he suggested other (militia) do. He blames it on political fodder of the Republicans. Well, those of us who are law-abiding, informed and knowledgeable will never for for the socialist agenda of the Democrats.
You go right ahead and keep up your diatribe and let's see what happens.
And by the way, I won't be reading his prating column again.
Sincerely,
Liane Day
Braselton
(Buffington responds: Thank you for writing. However, I have never suggested that violence be "discussed and debated" as you suggest, nor have I ever endorsed, condoned or supported any kind of violence. I find your endorsement of violent militia groups, however, very troubling. I do, indeed, believe those militia groups and conspiracy followers like QAnon should crawl back under the rocks they came from. The same thing for left-wing violent groups as well. They offer nothing good to our society or our political debate.)
