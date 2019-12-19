Dear Editor: As a longtime conservative viewer of Fox News, I wholeheartedly agree with Shepard Smith's decision to leave the network. As a fellow Mississipian, I wish him well.
My disappointment with Shepard started when I observed what appeared to be a growing disdain for almost everything Trump. At the same time, Shepard seemed to yearn for a more politically correct and spineless version of the GOP.
Looking back to 1996, the launch of Fox Cable News was a godsend for conservatives because it created a Republican-centered alternative to compete with the jabberings of every left-leaning broadcast news organization on the planet.
Lately, though, some of the commentary coming from Fox News is indistinguishable from that which comes from CNN and MSNBC. I hope this is just an anomaly, but if a permanent leftward drift is in the cards, my unsolicited advice to Fox News is as follows: Remain true to the Republican-centered programming that has grown Fox into a powerhouse. To toy with the idea of carrying water for the Democrat Party is not a viable growth strategy because there are several up-and-coming conservative news networks that are working to outfox the Fox.
Sincerely,
Claude Diamond
Braselton
