Dear Editor: I recently spied a Christmas tree lashed to the roof of a car filled with little, happy faces.
The sight of that tree reminded me of the many times I ventured into the attic to retrieve festive Christmas decorations. It also reminded me of the many times I bumped my head on a rafter while trying to keep my feet from poking holes in the ceiling.
Many decades ago, when my wife and I were raising children, our collection of Christmas decorations grew larger with each passing year. We never stored a green artificial tree in the attic, but we did store one of those silver trees with a motorized rotating disk that cast a variety of colors onto simmering aluminum tree branches.
In any case, I am almost ready for Christmas shopping marathons at the Mall of Georgia. I have upped my physical stamina to 15 minutes on the treadmill and brainwashed myself into believing that searching for a parking space and jostling with crowds is more enjoyable than lazing around the house drinking eggnog and eating lemon meringue pie.
Merry Christmas.
Sincerely,
Claude Diamond
Braselton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.