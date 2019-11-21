Dear Editor: The Democratic Party is keenly aware that any candidate they select will not beat Donald Trump in the 2020 election. That is why the Democratic-controlled House is working to impeach the president and hope that the Republican-controlled Senate will remove him from office.
It is pure fantasy to believe the Senate will remove Trump from office, but if that should happen, the national GOP would be toast.
I believe Trump will get re-elected. I also believe he may be the last Republican president in the foreseeable future.
As the political landscape changes, an increasing number of uninformed voters are drawn to the idea of socialism. With that scary thought in mind, now is the time for all Republican members of Congress to put their differences aside and unite behind President Trump.
Sincerely,
Claude Diamond
Braselton
