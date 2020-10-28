Dear Editor: For many physicians, the joys of working in health care come from helping people. This call to help others often creates a sacred bond of trust between the physician and the patient. For better or worse, the evolution of society and technology has made a profound impact on this relationship. While texts, emails and social media are intended to make us feel more connected, this technology can also make the physician/patient relationship less personal and more transactional. As a practicing physician and a member of Northeast Georgia Health System’s (NGHS) information technology team, I know I’m always trying to find that perfect balance – using available electronic tools to create transparency with my patients, while growing the bond of trust with them.
Over the past decade, the theory that increased transparency is beneficial for patients has been tested by several healthcare organizations across the country. Research shows that most people remember less than half of what they discuss with their medical professionals during a visit. Sharing health records like labs, radiology reports and clinical notes with patients improves that recall. We know that transparency increases patients’ engagement in their health and improves communication with their healthcare team. It also can help people manage their health care in a way that makes them feel more confident, prepared and in control. The importance of transparency has also been recognized at a national level, and there are new federal regulations, like the 21st Century Cures Act, that also support this perspective.
At NGHS, we accelerated our transparency journey in October 2017, when we implemented Epic as our community’s electronic health record. Our Epic implementation includes a patient portal called MyChart, which allows patients to see their lab and radiology results and communicate with their physicians. Beginning November 2, 2020, we are putting our foot on the gas again, as we will begin sharing clinical notes with patients, as well as labs, radiology and pathology reports, in real time. I believe this change will empower patients to improve their health and participate more meaningfully with their healthcare team.
We have a shared responsibility in this new age of transparency. As patients, after November 2, you will be reading physician notes that can help reinforce the plan discussed during your visit. You will get the most out of this increased transparency if you see your medical records as a starting point for your to-do list. This list can guide you to a better state of health and should be brought to your future physician visits for discussion. Keep in mind, the physician notes will have complex medical terminology because they are records of a patient’s health used by other clinicians to direct care.
November 2 will mark a big change for both physicians and patients, and we all know change is hard. In the end, I believe increased transparency will improve the way patients interact with physicians, strengthening that special bond – helping us focus less on transactions and more on the long-term relationship. If you don’t have a MyChart account already, I encourage you to visit mychart.nghs.com to create an account and join us in this journey.
Sincerely,
Pranav Jain, MD
Chief Medical Informatics Officer for Northeast Georgia Health System
