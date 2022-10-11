Dear Editor,

The Braselton Library gets by with a little help from our Friends . . . actually, we get by with a lot of help from our Friends! Established in 2003, our Friends of the Library group has given thousands of dollars each year to fund children’s programming, provide new furniture, contribute funding for new and emerging technology and help support staff training. In addition, the Friends have rallied countless times to advocate for adequate library funding.

