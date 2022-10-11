The Braselton Library gets by with a little help from our Friends . . . actually, we get by with a lot of help from our Friends! Established in 2003, our Friends of the Library group has given thousands of dollars each year to fund children’s programming, provide new furniture, contribute funding for new and emerging technology and help support staff training. In addition, the Friends have rallied countless times to advocate for adequate library funding.
Oct. 16-22 is the 17th annual National Friends of Libraries Week, and it’s the perfect opportunity for the administration and trustees of the Braselton Library to give our Friends a big shout out for all they do to make a difference for us every single day.
We know the Friends are always looking for new members and volunteers. They have so much fun while working to make our community better. It’s easy to join, just stop by the library and pick up an application. Be sure to ask about volunteer opportunities with the Afterwords store while you’re there.
Joining the Friends of the Braselton West-Jackson Library is a terrific way to make new friends of your own, and give back to our town and make its library even better.
Braselton Library Manager
