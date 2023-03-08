My recommendation to the City of Hoschton leadership considering dividing the city into council districts is that I support the three proposed city council districts which were drawn up by the state's general assembly executive office based on population density with the exception that I support one-at-large district for a total of four city council districts.
What I further support is that the members of each of the three districts live within the district they represent while the one-at-large district council member could offer for election from among the total population within the City of Hoschton. The at-large member would be in a position to, if called upon, visit a constituent in one of the three districts who might want a second opinion and/or give unbiased input at the council meetings.
In The Braselton News article that I read there was a statement which read a district should have three representatives. That thinking must imply that more government is better government. Not so. I am from the old school where one operates lean and mean. My tried and true formula for personnel to get the job done and be cost effective applies to any entity which includes government whether it be at the national, state or local levels of government.
My formula? Personnel equals barely enough minus one.
James H. (Jimmy) Orr, Jr.
