Dear Editor:
Without a doubt, COVID-19 has brought great disruptions to the healthcare marketplace in 2020 which has caused concern for physicians who want the best care possible for their patients.
For months while we were in a shutdown, elective surgeries and medical procedures ranging from chemotherapy to hip replacements and cardiac stents were postponed due to patients not having access to their local hospitals.
What this pandemic has taught us – whether during the winter or during recent hotspot outbreaks – is that communities such as Northeast Georgia need independent surgical centers so patients can continue to have access to needed care. If a hospital is overwhelmed with a pandemic or other unforeseen emergency, routine medical care must continue for the rest of the population.
That is why the state Department of Community Health has a critical decision to make in late August when it hears an application for two new surgical centers in Braselton. Northeast Georgia Medical Center and Northside Hospital have filed applications to build much-needed, outpatient surgical centers on Friendship Road.
Patients would be able to have outpatient procedures in orthopedics, urology, gastroenterology, endoscopy, general surgery and neurosurgery without having to enter the main hospital.
No patient should have their healthcare treatments delayed because another disease is impacting the community. And surgery centers follow safe, recommended practices that allow medical procedures to be performed without delay. No disease is more important than another, and we need to give all patients access to the best care possible no matter what is going on in the country.
These two surgical centers would go a long way toward making that happen – particularly if COVID is with us for many months or years to come.
Sincerely,
Matt Hazzard, MD, Neurosurgeon, Braselton
Hal Scherz, MD, President/Managing Director, Georgia Urology
Andrew Dold, DO, Infectious Diseases, Gainesville and Braselton
Brent Sharpe, MD, Urologist, Braselton
