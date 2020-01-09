Dear Editor: I don't know if the economy will boom or bust during 2020, but I do know this: Since the beginning of 2017, the stock market has set new records and a feeling of optimism floats in the air.
I predict 2020 will be another good year for jobs, wages and the overall economy. On the other hand, I believe politics inside the Capital Beltway will continue to rage like an out-of-control dumpster fire.
In a bold move to help protect my sanity, one of my New Year's resolutions is to slack off on the amount of time I spend watching cable news because watching those programs causes me to spend an inordinate amount of time worrying about things over which I have no control. A more prudent path would be to worry about things I can control. For example — losing weight. On second thought, losing weight may not be a good example of something I can control, but I'm sure you get my drift.
Sincerely,
Claude Diamond
Braselton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.