Having read the opinion page for many years, I must confess that I was surprised when your recent column on getting old didn't give the political cauldron a few stirs to the left. In any case, I enjoyed reading the article and identified with the sentiments expressed.
Today I am in my mid-eighties, but I was a twenty-one year-old promising young man when my wife and I loaded our belongs into a 1954 Desota and headed for Georgia. Since then, as the decades have drifted by, visits back to our rural Mississippi hometown remind me of watching a long-running stage play with a dwindling number of original cast members performing on stage.
Throughout the years, many loved ones and dear friends have died, so my wife and I are blessed to have children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren living nearby.
During the 1940s and 50s, I attended grammar school and high school with a dazzler who would become my wife. We have been married for 66 years. As our journey takes us nearer to the setting sun, we have much to reminisce about because we have always traveled the road of life together.
