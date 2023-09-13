In 2005 the Town of Braselton put in place a SR 211 Corridor Overlay District to guide development along the portions of Georgia Highway 211 that lie within the Town of Braselton and that are not within 1,000 feet of Interstate 85. This Overlay sets standards for neighborhood type developments and provides methods for relief. There is now a proposal to build a Lowes within this Overlay district. The Town Council appears to be attempting to avoid adherence to the Town’s own policies in considering issuing a permit for this Lowes. Could they be doing this to prohibit the voice of the citizens from being heard? Hear me out. You be the Judge.
In June 2019, the Town Council approved a rezoning resolution to restructure the Halvorsen project by amending the Planned Unit Development (PUD) Master Plan on property that had laid dormant for two decades. What was originally conceptually designed as a commercial/retail area was proposed to be developed now with part residential and part retail uses. The Town Council approved the resolution (19-02-RZ) with conditions. Two of those conditions which I feel are extremely important are:
“4. All commercial uses are subject to the list of permitted, conditional, and prohibited uses as specified in the SR 211 Overlay District and General Commercial zoning district.
5. The property is subject to the S.R. 211 Overlay District. All residential and non-residential development shall be designed and constructed in conformance with the S.R. 211 Overlay District. Deviations, variances and appeals from the requirements of the S.R. 211 Overlay District shall only be in accordance with Section 13.4(D) of the S.R. 211 Overlay District.”
It appears abundantly clear that the Town Council intended the SR 211 Corridor Overlay District Guidelines to apply to this rezoning and amendment to the PUD Master Plan.
There are two major concerns where the 211 Overlay District Guidelines conflict with a Lowes being built. First, the Overlay has a ground floor area limitation that restricts new buildings to a size of no greater than 50,000 square feet. Second, the Overlay prohibits outdoor storage and sales displays.
The only way specified in the Overlay Guidelines to gain relief of the maximum square footage requirement is through a Modification of Overlay Standards granted by the Zoning Board of Appeals.
The way to grant an exception to the outdoor storage and sales displays conditional use classification is through application to the Braselton Planning Commission. There is an application relating to outdoor storage which is pending a September 25, 2023, hearing before this Planning Commission.
What about the square foot limitation? There is also condition number 6 in the 19-02-RZ resolution which specifies that “Architectural renderings and site plans for commercial buildings and outparcels shall be approved by the Mayor and Council.” Such a site plan was submitted by Halvorsen/Lowes at the June 2022 Town Council meeting with a building denoted on the plans as Building – 113,000 sq. ft. and this site plan was approved by the Council. Apparently, the Council must feel it has given its approval for the increased size of the Lowes building without having to follow the mandates of the Overlay District which are emphatically clear that such square footage approval must be granted by the Zoning Board of Appeals. An application must meet the requirements stipulated in the Overlay, which includes submitting a traffic study. Is this site plan submission and approval just a simple administrative oversight or a meticulously crafted subterfuge? This site plan does not meet the requirement, and doesn’t make sense, but you be the Judge!
I believe that a Lowes is right for Braselton, and I will welcome one coming to our area. However, I believe that this huge mega store which will serve many building contractors, landscape contractors, and other trades people is not the right store or is it a neighborhood store for this Overlay District. The Braselton Lowes would attract just the opposite kind of traffic that the SR 211 Corridor Overlay District Guidelines were enacted to promote. This store will be a magnet for trucks and trailers from a large radius as their contactor clientele roll in from I-85 through those two new dual roundabouts. Plus consider the tractor trailer traffic needed to supply this mega store. But this is not about what I think; it is about what the people of Braselton think, and they deserve a voice.
I believe the Town Council is attempting to take away the right of the citizens to be heard before the Zoning Board of Appeals about the size of buildings in the Overlay which is the designated agency within the Braselton Codes to hear such a square footage increase application. Attempts to deny public input into municipal actions set a terrible precedent that may unwittingly influence future zoning proposals. I think that is wrong, I question the legality, and I think the people’s voices deserve to be heard.
