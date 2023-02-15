Dear Editor:
As a parent, long-time Braselton resident and former small-business owner, I know that investing in our children and their educational opportunities is the future of Jackson, Gwinnett, Hall and Barrow counties.
To do this we must give parents high-quality educational choice. That’s why a group of community members formed New Schools Georgia, Inc. – a non-profit focused on opening the four-county area’s first public charter school.
Rooted in the belief that education transforms lives, New Schools Georgia will partner with National Heritage Academies (NHA) to open Four Points Prep Academy in August 2024. Seeking approval through the State Charter Schools Commission of Georgia, Four Points Prep Academy, if approved, would open K-5, growing one grade level per year and ultimately serving nearly 800 students in K-8.
New Schools Georgia chose a partnership with NHA for its proven track record of educational success and character-based approach to teaching and learning that puts students first. With a focus on college-readiness, NHA partner-schools serve more than 60,000 students in 100 schools across nine states.
In fact, a 2018 study of charter schools by Stanford University’s Center for Research on Educational Outcomes concluded that NHA is a leader among educational management organizations. NHA partner-schools consistently achieve better results in both academic growth and proficiency.
The partnership with NHA also lessens the burden to taxpayers. If the application for Four Points Prep Academy is approved by the State Charter Schools Commission of Georgia, NHA would invest private capital to renovate a safe, modern school; and equip, maintain and operate it, while also staffing and developing robust curricula. NHA makes these essential and substantial startup investments based on a model of continued academic success.
Additionally, New Schools Georgia plans to submit a proposal to the Braselton City Council seeking to lease the now empty former Jackson Elementary School.
As community engagement and support for Four Points Prep Academy gains momentum, our future only shines brighter. The investments we make in our children’s educational opportunities today will pay dividends beyond measure!
Sincerely,
Pam Estabrooke
Braselton
