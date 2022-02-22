Dear Editor:
Hello, I wanted to take the time to thank Mike Buffington for the laughter in his Opinion section in the newspaper.
It looks like a middle schooler wrote the piece. Mike Buffington appears to have dunk too much Kool-Aid and is drunk on lies.
Mike, you need Jesus.
You have lost your mind and have been given over to the devil to work through you. I pray you would repent from your evil ways and divisiveness. Everything you are projecting on conservatives is actually coming from people like you.
You are the nasty cult that equates to lawlessness and evil.
Sincerely,
Josh Storey
Hoschton
