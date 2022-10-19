Dear Editor,

Jesse Cronic Rd. could be used as an example for what not to do for college level city-planning courses. Long-term overuse by heavy and light vehicle traffic has caused the destruction of the shoulders, massive potholes, and large amounts of litter. Our community has been booming since I moved here six years ago. Large companies have built distribution centers near us, small businesses are growing, and families are thriving. Nevertheless, our roads have been left behind. As I am sure this is an issue with many other roads across our county, I am specifically speaking about the road my neighborhood is off of, Jesse Cronic Rd. 

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.