Jesse Cronic Rd. could be used as an example for what not to do for college level city-planning courses. Long-term overuse by heavy and light vehicle traffic has caused the destruction of the shoulders, massive potholes, and large amounts of litter. Our community has been booming since I moved here six years ago. Large companies have built distribution centers near us, small businesses are growing, and families are thriving. Nevertheless, our roads have been left behind. As I am sure this is an issue with many other roads across our county, I am specifically speaking about the road my neighborhood is off of, Jesse Cronic Rd.
Two years ago, I was leaving my home to visit a project in Huntsville, Alabama at 5 a.m. I turned right out of my neighborhood, and in less than a quarter of a mile, an 18-wheeler came into my lane forcing me to dip my front right tire into a deep, jagged pothole where a shoulder should be (a pothole that was created by years of neglect and overuse of the shoulder by heavy vehicles.) A blown out tire, bent rim, and a late arrival to work was the extent of my damage that day, but I have heard stories of much worse happening from neighbors who have witnessed, or been party to, accidents on Jesse Cronic due to the poor condition of the road and shoulder.
Warehouses and distribution centers have become a necessary evil for progress in our community. I am not privy to the details of the county and city budgets, but I would venture to guess the downtown updates and our improving education system benefit greatly from the tax revenue from these businesses. A grand oak can't stand if its roots are rotten, and our roads are rotten. It's time for a priority shift to maintain instead of build.
I was raised to never point out a problem unless you can propose a solution. Personally, I would like to see the potholes and shoulders fixed, road resurfaced (or completely repaved,) speed limit lowered, truck traffic banned, and have a path to drive my golf cart to Chateau Elan and downtown Braselton. I understand all of that is difficult to accomplish given the many different stakeholders, but a guy can dream, right?
I get it. Roads are boring. No one is going to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony or win a shiny award for repairing a road, but Jesse Cronic Road is a black-eye on our community.
