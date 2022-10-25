Some motorists seem to believe that a county-issued parking permit for someone with a disability can be used to park in a handicapped parking space even though the person to whom the permit was issued is not driving or riding in the vehicle. That is a false belief.
These permits are not issued to motor vehicles. In accordance with Georgia law, permits can only be issued to persons with a doctor certified medical condition that limits personal mobility. Lazybones, by the way, is not a certifiable medical condition.
In any case — in spite of the fact that the mostly “honor system” of parking is nothing to write home about — to my knowledge, the issue has not incentivized lawmakers to study the situation and consider the ways in which to allow the aforementioned law to more completely achieve its intended goal.
What needs to be done? One idea would be to make the motoring public more aware and sensitive as to why the law exists and why it should be obeyed. Grants to fund public service announcements would be a good place to start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.