In July, the Braselton Town Council is scheduled to vote on an application by PulteHomes to develop approximately 209 acres of property in the Chateau Elan Estates neighborhood originally developed by Fountainhead Development. This application is subject to the Town of Braselton’s approval to amend Chateau Elan’s Planned Unit Development zoning. Pulte seeks to change the flavor of the community by building without conforming and adhering to the Chateau Elan Design Standards originally established by Fountainhead’s founders, Don and Nancy Panoz. Pulte proposes using lesser square footage, smaller lot sizes, and shorter setbacks than those applied to other Chateau Elan homes. These Design Standards are more than just requiring certain square footage. The Standards are there to ensure consistent growth which enhances the environmental and architectural characteristics of the Chateau Elan neighborhood. These standards promote the aesthetics of homes by prohibiting front facing garages, by considering the view of the home and views from the home, by specifying landscape designs, by shielding mechanical equipment from view, by considering rooflines, colors, materials, and numerous other similar criteria. Homes in Chateau Elan were built in accordance with these Standards. Pulte should build accordingly.
The proposal submitted by Pulte also allows access to Chateau Elan Estates without entering through the neighborhood’s gates. This challenges the Homeowners Associations of Chateau Elan Estates requirement by their residents for a well maintained and secured neighborhood. That is a serious safety issue that begs resolution.
This proposed amendment puts current residents of Chateau Elan Estates at risk for diminished valuations of their treasured investment in their homes. Chateau Elan residents, just as homeowners of surrounding neighborhoods, do not welcome intrusions that disrupt the safety and values of their homes. Over a thousand families have chosen the Chateau Elan lifestyle marketed by Fountainhead Development and invested in homes built to Chateau Elan Design Standards.
Chateau Elan residents would probably welcome Pulte if they would develop all the remaining acres using the Chateau Elan Design Standards. Pulte should design the neighborhoods such that the safety and security of their new proposed development and the more than thousand existing homes of Chateau Elan Estates are secure both from intrusion and devaluation.
It seems that somehow PulteHomes, Fountainhead Development, and the Town need to come together to resolve these issues to the satisfaction of all parties including the HOAs and the current Chateau Elan residents. Without a proper resolution, the Town of Braselton must NOT approve the application of Pulte for rezoning. Should the Council choose to approve, the Town should require, as an unmodifiable condition, the development of the entire 209 acres using Chateau Elan Design Standards. Current Chateau Elan residents have bought their homes with a promised lifestyle and our elected leaders should do their best to protect our community safety and values.
Those with opinions about this proposed rezoning should make their thoughts and concerns known to their elected officials, and they should also attend the Braselton Town Council meeting on July 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.