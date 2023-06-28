Dear Editor,

In July, the Braselton Town Council is scheduled to vote on an application by PulteHomes to develop approximately 209 acres of property in the Chateau Elan Estates neighborhood originally developed by Fountainhead Development. This application is subject to the Town of Braselton’s approval to amend Chateau Elan’s Planned Unit Development zoning. Pulte seeks to change the flavor of the community by building without conforming and adhering to the Chateau Elan Design Standards originally established by Fountainhead’s founders, Don and Nancy Panoz. Pulte proposes using lesser square footage, smaller lot sizes, and shorter setbacks than those applied to other Chateau Elan homes. These Design Standards are more than just requiring certain square footage. The Standards are there to ensure consistent growth which enhances the environmental and architectural characteristics of the Chateau Elan neighborhood. These standards promote the aesthetics of homes by prohibiting front facing garages, by considering the view of the home and views from the home, by specifying landscape designs, by shielding mechanical equipment from view, by considering rooflines, colors, materials, and numerous other similar criteria. Homes in Chateau Elan were built in accordance with these Standards. Pulte should build accordingly.

