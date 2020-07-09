Dear Editor: Thank you for the column (July 1) concerning the 1967 racist incident in Jackson County.
Such a sad, troublesome event. I would like to think we have grown and become a more open and fair society in the 53 years since. However, it’s obvious we have far to go.
How vastly disappointing that our local representative voted against Georgia’s hate crimes legislation. What an important and needed step that would have been to move forward in Jefferson.
The column question posed to readers about being stuck in 1967 racist thinking gave me pause. How does one know they are “stuck” in the first place?
You feel it. You instinctively know. You push against what’s holding you back because it makes you distressed, uncomfortable, tired. It simply doesn’t feel right. The goal is to get unstuck and move ahead.
As as a society, if we want racial progress, we cannot give the excuse of being “stuck in the past.” We need to take a personal look and ask ourselves — are we absolutely trying to move ahead, or have we simply burrowed in with a pillow of complacency?
Sincerely,
Joan Mercer
