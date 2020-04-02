Dear Editor: Every 10th of a second, someone is thriving towards the next dimension of success. Thus, I believe these are the American People. These people are building constructive relationships among their relatives, friends, and colleagues. Moreover, if a conflict arises, they know how to diffuse barriers, whether it is economic or political.
Therefore, despite the obstacles, the American People are about to focus on solutions. According to Michael Jordan, “obstacles don’t have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don’t turn around and give up. Figure out how to climb it, go through it, or work around it.” So, it is all about problem-solving, and that is pertinent to the American People. American People know how to make the right decisions derived from analysis, experience as well as judgment. Why is that essential?
I believe every decision we make is about giving up something. In particular, the American People believe in making certain no one goes hungry; they are clothed and do their best on securing shelter. I am amenable to Simon Sinek, “there is no decision that we can make that doesn’t come with some sort of balance or sacrifice.” Furthermore, the American People know how to steer clear of being unethical. Above all, they are fair, decent, moral, and upright.
In other words, I believe the American People are attempting to steer clear of lying, stealing, deception and are people that respect parents and love children. Accordingly, I think the American People are in concert with Harvey Mackay, “ethical decisions ensure that everyone’s best interests are protected. When in doubt, don’t.” In like manner, the American people love listening. I concur with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, “I’m a very strong believer in listening and learning from others.”
The American People love to unite and cheer on others. Similarly, the American People are about the business of spreading hope, peace, joy, and love. Indeed, it is all about caring for one another with effective communication as well as listening. Nevertheless, as Denis Waitley mentioned, “genuine listening can cure a remarkable range of supposedly intractable problems.”
Sincerely,
The Rev. Timothy Sands, MScM, M.Div.
Senior Pastor at New Hope A.M.E. Church, Hoschton
President and Chief Executive Officer of Esdras Innovation, Inc., Atlanta
