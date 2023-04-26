In some Democrat-run cities, a bothersome approach to reducing auto theft seems to have taken hold. The approach is not about clamping down on car thieves, but rather it is about suing automobile manufacturers for not making their cars more difficult to steal. When all is said and done, though, locks and locking systems are primarily for the purpose of keeping honest people honest.
The idea of placing the blame for car theft on the deep pockets of car makers is akin to placing the blame on gun makers when someone is harmed by gunfire during the commission of a crime.
I wonder what will happen next. Will a door lock manufacturer be subpoenaed to court because a deadbolt wasn't strong enough to keep home invaders from kicking down a door? Will private businesses be required to pay the cost of burglary investigations because a window or door was accidentally left unlatched? Will convenience store owners face hefty fines if they do not implement prohibitively expensive city mandated security measures?
Will this litigation mentality ever fall from favor? Who knows, but the likelihood of Democrats shelving their penchant for income generating "crime fighting" techniques will most likely occur when the sun starts rising in the west and setting in the east.
