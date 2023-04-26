Dear Editor,

In some Democrat-run cities, a bothersome approach to reducing auto theft seems to have taken hold. The approach is not about clamping down on car thieves, but rather it is about suing automobile manufacturers for not making their cars more difficult to steal. When all is said and done, though, locks and locking systems are primarily for the purpose of keeping honest people honest.

