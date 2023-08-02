It’s almost as fun to forecast the football season as it is to experience it. Or maybe it’s just summer conversation filler.
Either way, with high school football nearly upon us and the first college football games ahead this month, prediction time is at hand.
Let’s start with the big one: The Georgia Bulldogs will go 10-2.
I know that prediction might raise eyebrows, but a new starter at quarterback (presumably Carson Beck) will mean a couple of losses instead of a much-discussed three-peat. The Bulldogs will miss Stetson Bennett. I see Georgia falling to the Vols at a deafening Neyland Stadium Nov. 18 and stumbling in another game against an opponent it shouldn’t. Georgia is on a magical run, winning back-to-back titles and 33 of its last 34 games, but it can’t continue to win all the time. Bulldog fans (including me) have gotten spoiled.
Meanwhile, over in Atlanta, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will go 8-4. Tech alum Brent Key is in his first full year as the Jacket’s head coach, having done an admirable job as the interim leader last year, going 4-4. I think Tech has its guy with Key, who has that program believing. That, combined with the physical and disciplined brand of football he brings, will yield more wins.
Back to the SEC, I have the Tennessee Vols going 11-1 and winning the East with a signature victory over Georgia. Strong-armed quarterback Joe Milton will lead another high-powered Tennessee offense. It will be hard to deny the Vols this year. I see Tennessee losing to Alabama in the regular season but earning a rematch with the rival Tide in the SEC title game.
As for Alabama, I also have them going 11-1. The Tide enters the year unsettled at quarterback, so I don’t see it running the table in the regular season. There are a few potential stumbling blocks. They’ll trip up in one of them but still make it to Atlanta.
One of those potential stumbling blocks is Auburn, who I have going 9-3 under new coach Hugh Freeze. Freeze has won at every coaching stop, including Liberty, where he guided the Flames to 10 wins in 2020. There’s no reason to believe he won’t revive Auburn, where he has his highest-profile coaching job yet.
Some other college picks: Clemson 11-1, South Carolina 9-3, LSU 10-2, Florida 8-4.
In the NFL, locally, the Falcons should be better in Year 3 of Arthur Smith. I like the drafting of running back Bijan Robinson out of Texas and think Atlanta has the pieces to go 9-8 or 10-7. I’ll be conservative and say 9-8.
And looking at high school football locally, Jackson County went 3-7 last year but lost four games by a touchdown or less. If the Panthers (in their first year under coach Korey Mobbs) get over the hump in close games, and I think they can, they’ll be a playoff team. So, let’s go with 6-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.