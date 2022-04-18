By David R. Altman
Atlanta author William Walsh has written a novel that may very well be one the year’s best.
Walsh’s Lakewood is a highly personalized (albeit not totally autobiographical) account of a young man’s coming of age in the idyllic small town of Lakewood, New York, on the shores of Lake Chautauqua, near Buffalo.
Lakewood (TouchPoint Press, 2022) is a book rich with dialogue and unforgettable characters—characters like we all have known. In it, you will find the beginning of an epic journey of youth, one with unlikely events that may take you back to both happier (and more troubling) times.
Having read many great novel narrators, from Fitzgerald’s Nick Carraway to Salinger’s Holden Caulfield, we can now add Walsh’s Robert English to the list.
The novel takes place in the year 1973, when the protagonist and narrator, 19-year-old Robert English, is attending college in the town of his boyhood. He has decided to stay on campus in the summer semester after his sophomore year rather return to his Stone Mountain, Ga. home. Through of series of seemingly meant-to-be occurrences he ends up house-sitting for a professor who is leaving town for a summer trip to Europe.
What English does not realize when he accepts the job is that the professor’s house is the one he (English) grew up in—filled with memories of his childhood, including a haunting family tragedy in 1962 that is always in the background, quietly but profoundly shaping this story as the summer evolves.
Lakewood’s young protagonist is caught between college-age feelings and the insightful observations revealed only through the wisdom of experience—and even some of those are even beyond his own comprehension.
Walsh’s flowing, conversational prose puts you in mind of his earlier four books of poetry. He writes with the sort of comfortable pacing that effortlessly carries the reader from page to page.
“The sun rose up this morning to an isochromatic canvas of apricots and peaches painted in one slow, firm stroke. A solitary motion glowed over the hills and broke the tops of the trees. The air warmed up today and honeysuckle floated through the air. I smelled pine trees, too. I walked the dogs to the park across the street, then along the lake. There were a number of small boats out early, with people’s fishing lines cast outward with hope.
But, as the reader will discover, not all is quiet in the mind of young Robert English.
English is his own worst enemy, and you find yourself pulling both for and against him as this most unlikely story unfolds.
Not since Tom Wolfe’s character Sherman McCoy, whose wrong turn in Bonfire of the Vanities changed his life forever, have we seen a book’s protagonist make so many bad choices. Walsh’s lead character, as most of us did in our late teens, finds a way to overcome many—but not all—of them. Still, some of those choices return to haunt him in very adult ways.
About fifty pages into the story, a startling event takes place while English is out on a date with a girlfriend who had just failed her biology class.
“Near twelve-thirty, I stopped the car and we got out in Bemus Point, in front of the Hotel Lenhart. A man and a woman were sitting on the front porch in rocking chairs looking out over the lake, but except for them, we were the only people around and the only sound was the lapping of water against the shore”.
The consequences of that evening, which Walsh cleverly keeps in waiting as the book evolves, contributes (much later) to the book’s most violent passage, although Walsh deftly describes the scene with just enough detail to allow the reader’s imagination to take over.
Another engaging aspect of this book, informing both its credibility and drama, is that Lakewood takes you back to 1973, the year of Watergate, of Secretariat winning the Triple Crown, of Johnny Miller’s final round 63 to win the U.S. Open and to the end of the Vietnam War.
Walsh’s character chronicles these events and references them through the eyes of a college sophomore, understandably more worried about his draft deferment and more interested in baseball trades and pinball games than the consequences of decisions that would shape his defining summer.
You will also find references to Atlanta, including Lenox Square, the Atlanta Braves and one particularly troubling passage which took place at Stone Mountain Park.
Walsh said that Lakewood was 39-years in the making, a project he had started in the 1970’s but it remained in a desk drawer until he asked a colleague to read it. That colleague’s reaction prompted the Sandy Springs resident to begin anew, ultimately finishing the book in the past three years.
Walsh, a prolific writer of seven books who also directs the Etowah Valley Masters of Fine Arts (MFA) program at Reinhardt University in Waleska, Ga., shows a range in his writing that blends memories with imagination and historical events with personal experience—an experience that awakens a young man’s consciousness that will ultimately define his character.
Lakewood (currently available at www.touchpointpress.com or on-line) is at once as charming as it is troubling and as funny as it is touching. Ultimately, you realize you are reading something profound— a compelling story about human nature, our past and our ability to overcome (and later embrace) our youth.
As a reader, you will realize there is a Lakewood somewhere in each of us. Walsh, like all great writers, reminds us that our past is always worth remembering, even at the cost of recognizing our own mistakes.
