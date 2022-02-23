By David R. Altman
It didn’t take long to get some reader feedback from my last column on asking which eight books you might choose to take along if you were stranded on a desert island with no chance of rescue.
The idea came from an old BBC Radio broadcast, originating in early forties, where well-known people were asked what songs (and later books) they might take along and why they would do so.
My “Elite Eight” (to borrow a bracketed March Madness phrase) included The Great Gatsby, All the Light We Cannot See, The Doll House, A Moveable Feast, Team of Rivals, The Civil War: A Narrative, All the Songs: The Story Behind Every Beatles Song and The Top 500 Poems.
As I wrote before, I reserve the right to change around my "list" at any time, and I’ve already gotten some great ideas from a couple of readers.
Jack Ofsharick of Hoschton, a bibliophile of the highest order, quickly submitted a list that made mine look like the junior varsity.
Jack’s list includes, in no particular order, two forceful classics, Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged and William Shirer’s Rise and Fall of the Third Reich. Those masterpieces together combine for nearly 2,500 pages, although Jack makes the point “if I’m on a desert island, I’ve got plenty of time.” He’s right, but with the first two weighing nearly four pounds and six more books left, Jack might need a pontoon boat to get them to the desert island.
Also on his list is Alan Drury’s Advise & Consent, a 1959 Pulitzer Prize winner about Washington politics that was also an Otto Preminger film in 1962 starring Walter Pidgeon, Henry Fonda, Gene Tierney and an all-star supporting cast.
Jack’s desert-island list includes John O’Hara’s From the Terrace (embarrassingly, I had to look this one up, not having the benefit of Jack’s encyclopedic recall) which is O’Hara’s tale of one man’s rise to power in the early 20th century.
An emerging pickleball force in south Hall, Jack added three more heavy-weight novels, including Joyce Carol Oates’ The Falls, Cervantes’ Don Quixote, and James Michener’s Centennial. Oates wrote 59 novels and Jack has all of them (yes, I’m envious).
The final book on his list (though not in any specific order) was Elizabeth Kostova’s Swan Thieves, a book published twelve years ago about a psychiatrist whose life is suddenly changed by one of his patients.
If Jack Ofsharick’s list wasn’t enough to make my "Elite Eight" books feel inferior, Jim Hoover’s list was equally impressive. His top eight includes works by two Nobel Laureates (Pearl S. Buck and Saul Bellow, both also Pulitzer winners) and two other Pulitzer winners-- Flannery O’Connor and Donna Tartt.
Jim, a lifelong resident of Commerce, whose father owned “an old-fashioned drug store," where Hoover said his love of reading came from “…sitting hours at the soda fountain reading comic books.”
Truman Capote’s Other Voices, Other Rooms, was on Jim’s list, as well as the following: Carson McCullers’ classic The Heart is a Lonely Hunter which debuted in 1940 when the author was just 22 years old (McCullers was a native of Columbus, Georgia); Somerset Maugham’s The Razor’s Edge, Pearl S. Buck’s The Good Earth and the Complete Stories of Flannery O’Connor (who grew up and went to college in Milledgeville and, like McCullers, is a member of the Georgia Writer’s Hall of Fame).
Jim Hoover’s list also includes Donna Tartt’s The Goldfinch and Saul Bellow’s Herzog, a book about a man’s tumultuous journey through a mid-life crisis.
While the list called for eight choices, Jim added another that had a special meaning to him. Perfume: The Story of Murder, was an international best-seller in the sixties.
“It’s sort of an oddball choice,” said Jim. While taking his then 13-year-old son to a Nirvana concert, Curt Cobain (the late founder of the rock band) told the audience that one of his songs was influenced by Perfume, which made the book special to the (now) recently-retired Banks County resident.
I know how Jim feels, as I remember taking my oldest daughter to see U2 at the Georgia Dome in 2002 and smiling as she watched in awe when the lights went down and people held up lighters while Bono sang the anthem “One” (inspiration comes from everywhere).
Jim told me that “[every book] on this list is essential to me [but] any one of them could be number one at any time.”
While space limitations here restrict the other critical aspect of these eight selections; that is, why Jim and Jack chose the books that they did, I think you will find that our literary choices often reveal much about each of us, not unlike our actions or our decisions.
Thanks to Jack Ofsharick and Jim Hoover for sharing some of their favorites. I’m sure if you asked them both again this week, their lists might have changed (as have mine, after reading theirs).
