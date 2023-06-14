There are three river birch trees that surround our home. I planted them three years after I built this house.

River birches are pretty trees. They grow long, toward the sky, and spread a beautiful canopy of shade. The trunks are interesting and artistic as the bark is constantly curling into pieces. The mint-colored leaves are smallish and they flitter lovelily in the light breezes of Spring.

