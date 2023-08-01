In the Bible, the Apostle Paul wrote, “When I was a child, I thought as a child.”

When I was a child, though, I was far older than my actual age. Quietly, I stood back and watched the adults. I observed as stories played out. From quite an early time, I carried those stories to my bedroom, stood in front of the mirror and retold them. To no one. Just myself. I now see that I was practicing for the years to come.

