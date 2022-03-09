Dear Editor,
West Jackson Rd. is a city road within the city limits of the City of Hoschton. The road runs from State Route 53 to the intersection of East Jefferson St./Maddox Rd. which is also in the city limits of the City of Hoschton. From State Route 53 to a point beyond the entrance driveway into the West Jackson Elementary School West Jackson Rd. is a standard width road. Beyond that point the road would not meet the requirements for a standard width road as the width at my mailbox is 19 feet +/- 6inches. The road is sparsely populated with our single family living unit and another single family living unit and a two duplex living unit before the intersection of East Jefferson St./Maddox Rd.
With the development of subdivisions within the City of Houston and the Town of Braselton there has been a heavy volume of tractor-trailer/ tractor-lowboy traffic hauling the heavy construction equipment and the construction materials required to facilitate public works infrastructure on site and once site work is compete, haul the prefabricated housing components to facilitate the housing units. This has caused damage to the edge of pavement and shoulder of the roadway in front of our house at 198 West Jackson Rd. to the point that the damage constitutes a safety hazard should a four wheel vehicle or, heaven forbid, a motorcycle drop off into the crevice created by damage to the shoulder.
It appears that the tractor-trailer/tractor-lowboy traffic apparently has to veer to their right when coming out a slight curve before our mailbox and meeting unexpected traffic coming from the opposite direction out of the blind curve above our lower driveway. The ultimate solution would be to restrict all tractor-trailer/tractor-lowboy traffic on West Jackson Rd. beyond the point I mention beyond the driveway into the West Jackson Elementary School but, that is not going to happen. Why? Whether the development be in the City of Hoschton, the Town of Braselton, or in unincorporated Jackson County, our elected officials whether city or county, know that apartments, houses, townhouses, etc. equate to dollars via tax revenues.
The five adult drivers living in my household know that when using West Jackson Rd, for egress and ingress to exercise an abundance of caution knowing we will meet drivers whose speed is beyond that of the posted speed limit of 25 MPH and that we are subject to encounter tractor-trailer/tractor-lowboy traffic which, in our opinion, is beyond the norm on a substandard width road.
James H. (Jimmy) Orr, Jr.
Hoschton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.