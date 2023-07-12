It is difficult to book a seat on a plane or find an empty hotel room in the summer in Europe. The continent is overrun with tourists, many of whom are students who head over for studies abroad or in-depth tours.

The history and the art give you a sense of fulfillment, that you are doing something that is kicking provincialism in the teeth. You know that your tenth-grade teacher would be overwhelmed. Ah the museums—The Louvre, the D’Orsay in Paris, the British Museum in London, the Uffizi, home of The David, in Florence and all that Rome has to offer—from the Sistine Chapel to the Colosseum to the Forum to Circus Maximus to the Vatican, St. Peter’s and Piazza Navona.

