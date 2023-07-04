There was this wife who was passionately into genealogy, which held absolutely no sway with her cynical husband. One day she came home and excitedly advised him that she had found a connection with the family tree that “goes back to ‘nine-fifteen.’”

That prompted him to say, “A.M. or P.M.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.