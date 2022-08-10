Loran Smith

SMITH 

By Loran Smith

Kennebunk, Maine – It could have been something of a University of Georgia “Old Home Week” in Maine much of the last fortnight as every stop on an excursion from Boston throughout the Pine Tree state, there were constant connections to the “G” wherever my itinerary took me.

Loran Smith is a UGA announcer and columnist for Mainstreet News.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.