It takes three hours—maybe a little more, depending on traffic between Madison and Eatonton where the widening of U. S. 441 into four lanes brings traffic to a standstill at one or more places to get to Eastman, the seat of Dodge County, from where I lay my head when the sun goes down.

Getting here allows for a sojourn on one of the most compatible stretches of highway in our state. U. S. 441 has been “four-laned” much of the way from Eatonton to Douglas. This route, in its entirety, offers a very pleasant drive from Dillard in Rabun County to Fargo in Clinch County—from North Carolina to Florida. (South of Dublin, you take Ga. 117 to get to Eastman).

