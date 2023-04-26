Seton Tucker is the reason that I all a’sudden packed a suitcase on Sunday night and said, casually, to Tink, “I’m going to South Carolina for the Murdaugh trial tomorrow.”

He chuckled. “Be safe.” He is used to my spontaneous ideas. He never interferers or tries to make sense. He has come to know that when a story is calling my name, I have to answer the siren’s call.

